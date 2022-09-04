Here’s how Vivienne, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is today

Leave behind the commitments for the presentation of The Eternals, Angeline Jolie she is devoting herself full time to her mother’s job. The actress shares six children with Brad Pitt: Maddox (20), Pax (18), Shiloh (16), Zahara (15), twins Vivienne and Knox (14) and dedicates special moments to each of them mom -son. We recently saw her at the Maneskin concert in Rome with Shiloh or dedicating herself to a dance session with Zahara, the last photo instead portrays the actress with her daughter Vivienne.

Vivienne Marcheline Jolie Pitt, which is her full name, today she is 14 years old and grows looking more and more like her twin Knox, but above all becoming the perfect fusion between the traits of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. She was 2014, when she played Princess Aurora as a child in the film Maleficent because the rest of the children chosen for the role had started crying at the sight of Angelina being characterized as a character. Although several years have passed, Vivienne appears to have maintained her strong propensity for acting and the theater and the last special moment shared with mother Angelina Jolie is proof of this.

As reported Peopleon the weekend of August 20, Angelina Jolie accompanied Vivienne to see a rerun of the musical Dear Evan Hansen, played by Anthony Norman. The two flew to Philadelphia only to see him again after Vivienne “loved the show so much” when she first saw it in Los Angeles. In the shot, Angelina Jolie is wearing a long black dress with V-neck, accessorized with YSL shoulder strap and sunglasses, while hugging little Vivienne tightly. The girl, who sports a very blond bobshe is visibly excited and shrugs her shoulders in a gray sweatshirt paired with oversized trousers.

In a previous interview with People, Angelina Jolie had sung the praises of the six boys: “The kindness of my children has been very healing for me.. They are really great people and, because there are so many, I think they have had a very significant effect on each other. “Then the actress concluded:” It’s not that I put myself as the head of the house. I am just very honest with my children. And I’m very human with them. “

Angelina Jolie and sons at the premiere of Eternals Samir HusseinGetty Images

