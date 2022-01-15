Health

Here’s how we could avoid the annoying neck pain without the need for a gym and strenuous workouts

Neck pain is one of the most common ailments of all. And this is because it can be caused by so many factors. Muscle overload, contractures, strains, hernias, malformations are just some of these factors and always require medical attention. But the cervical can also be caused by habits that we often do not pay attention to and that we can safely abandon with a minimum of attention. So here’s how we could avoid the annoying neck pain without the need for a gym and strenuous workouts. Before discovering the precautions, a premise is mandatory. We will only give general advice to put into practice in everyday life. In case of chronic diseases or serious problems it is mandatory to consult a specialist.

The first tip to reduce the risk of neck pain is to get used to walking correctly. There are two mistakes to avoid. The first is not to keep your head forward. We avoid looking at our feet or walking around while staring at the phone screen. The head should always be high so as not to overload the muscles.

Also pay attention to the shoulders and neck. We often tend to sag when we walk, keeping our neck tight and our shoulders closed. A condition that only increases the “weight” on the neck. Let’s try to get used to walking chest out by slightly contracting the abdominals. It will be complicated at first but in the long run we will see undoubted benefits.

The importance of the sleeping position

Another aspect, which we often tend to underestimate and which could affect the cervical, is the posture at rest. Standing still for a long time could cause overload problems in the spine. If we don’t have the option to sit or lie down, we try to rest one leg at a time. It may be enough to shift your weight from side to side to release the tension. All of this, of course, without bowing your head downwards, as we have already pointed out.

Let’s try to sleep in the right position

We can try to work on the cervical area even while we sleep. The posture of night rest has in fact the same importance as that of walking. Let’s try to get a pillow that allows us to keep the neck on the same line as the body, as the experts advise.

Or we try to get used to not sleeping prone or with our head turned to the right or left. Most likely we will be able not to create too much tension in the muscles and to wake up more rested.

Deepening

It sounds incredible but by working on this part, maybe we will be able to reduce the risk of headaches and back pain

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

