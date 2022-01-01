After the Christmas and New Year holidays, the dream of many is to get back in shape, shed extra pounds and stay healthy.

The new year, as always, brings with it new intentions, one of these is precisely that of losing weight. To do this it will be necessary to pay attention to nutrition and also to sporting activity.

Here’s how we could quickly and perfectly get back into shape after the big binges to have iron physique and health

Excluding the presence of diseases, weight gain indicates a caloric intake greater than energy expenditure.

To get back in shape, the first thing to do is to contact industry experts. Yes to nutritionists and personal trainers who will help us in our aim without neglecting health.

When it comes to nutrition, it is better to avoid doing it yourself, to avoid falling into deficiencies or excesses of some food groups that would not lead to the desired result.

Little secrets of the line

To get back in shape some small tricks we can put them into practice right away.

Reduce the intake of packaged snacks and refined sugars. Limit the consumption of sugar and various sweeteners. Increase the portions of vegetables and fruit, limit the consumption of simple carbohydrates by preferring whole-grain ones.

Avoid skipping meals, especially breakfast. In fact, this habit would seem to lead to eating more abundant and unbalanced meals during the day.

Increase your calorie expenditure by practicing physical activity to which you can also add at least 10,000 steps a day.

Avoid taking cars, lifts as much as possible but prefer the stairs and walking.

Yes to activities like dancing that help us consume energy and raise the levels of good mood.

Hydration also plays a key role in weight loss. Drink at least two liters of water a day. Limit the consumption of alcoholic beverages, which, in addition to representing a danger in terms of health, are considered by our body as sugar.

Beauty treats that help purify yourself

We can help our body to expel accumulated toxins also with the help of brushing. An exfoliation technique done with a natural bristle brush, which reactivates the microcirculation favoring the metabolism.

We can also choose to use infusions and extracts to help purify us. In fact, this hot herbal tea is enough to purify and detoxify the liver and intestines after large binges, which would help us deflate the belly.

Well here’s how we could quickly and perfectly get back into shape after the big binges to have an iron body and health.