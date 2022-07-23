Here’s How Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Recent Family Outing Was – E! Online Latino

However, the actress dunes She didn’t let her new injury get her down and then shared a mirror selfie that showed her laughing and raising her newly bandaged finger in the air. “Baby’s first stitches lol,” she wrote, “never cooking again.”

While her culinary skills might take a backseat for now, Zendaya still has a lot to look forward to in the future.

the star of euphoria was recently nominated for three Emmys for her work on the popular HBO series, including Outstanding Lead Actress for her portrayal of Rue Bennett and two for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for her contributions to both “Elliot’s Song” and “I’m Tired”. “.

Her latest nominations make the 25-year-old star not only the youngest two-time nominee, but also the first black woman to be nominated for both acting and songwriting in the same year.

“I have no words to express the love and gratitude I feel right now, all I can do is say thank you with all my heart!” she shared on Instagram at the time. “Thank you to everyone who connected with our show, it’s an honor to share it with you.”

