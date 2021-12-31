“Here’s my worst movie”

Tom Hanks

The actor does not remember with particular enthusiasm the 1990 drama comedy directed by Brian De Palma.

Tom Hanks is one of the most acclaimed and award-winning actors in Hollywood.

However, even a star of her caliber happened to act in films that did not turn out to be masterpieces.

Speaking of which, for Hanks, the worst film he starred in was “Bonfire of the Vanities”, a 1990 comedy-drama directed by Brian De Palma and based on Tom Wolfe’s novel of the same name.

“When we were shooting it, the movie was huge.” Hanks said, as reported by everyeye.it. “We couldn’t go anywhere in New York City. Everyone was talking about it. Everyone had been badly chosen in the cast, me in particular ».

«Brian De Palma deals with iconography rather than cinema. He’s the director willing to make the fewest compromises – for better or for worse – that you could ever meet. Let’s talk about the man who created Scarface. So his interpretation of that was one of those things, ”he admitted.

According to Tom, Brian De Palma’s mistake is to be found in a bad cinematic transposition of the work.

“You can’t take a book like Tom Wolfe’s, which changed the way people talk and think, and make it a palatable film or change the thrust of the original text,” added Hanks. It might not translate into a way that might work. ‘

Covermedia