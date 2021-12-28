News

“Here’s my worst movie”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

Tom Hanks is one of the most acclaimed and award-winning actors in Hollywood.

However, even a star of her caliber happened to act in films that did not turn out to be masterpieces.

Speaking of which, for Hanks, the worst film he starred in was “Bonfire of the Vanities”, a 1990 comedy-drama directed by Brian De Palma and based on Tom Wolfe’s novel of the same name.

“When we were shooting it, the movie was huge.” Hanks said, as reported by everyeye.it. “We couldn’t go anywhere in New York City. Everyone was talking about it. Everyone had been badly chosen in the cast, me in particular ».

«Brian De Palma deals with iconography rather than cinema. He’s the director willing to make the fewest compromises – for better or for worse – that you could ever meet. Let’s talk about the man who created Scarface. So his interpretation of that was one of those things, ”he admitted.

According to Tom, Brian De Palma’s mistake is to be found in a bad cinematographic transposition of the work.

“You can’t take a book like Tom Wolfe’s, which changed the way people talk and think, and make it a palatable film or change the thrust of the original text,” added Hanks. It might not translate into a way that might work. ‘

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga” is the highest grossing film of the Covid era

August 26, 2021

Like a cat on the ring road 2. The sequel flops

September 7, 2021

Movies and apocalypse: 10 titles on catastrophes, viruses and … the end of the world

October 18, 2021

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis will not bequeath any money to their children

September 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button