Here’s Stark Varg: it’s not Iron Man’s bike, but it can revolutionize the motocross industry

The transition to the electric engines it gave the opportunity to many new companies to step out of the shadows, often even suddenly and with products almost ready for sale. If in the world of cars the most striking case is that of Rivian, in the niche sector of motocross is likely to have this role Stark Future, a Swedish company that has just unveiled its first motorcycle, Stark Varg.

The bike has been developed over the past two years in Sweden, and now enters the production phase a Barcelona, therefore without leaving the European borders. In addition to the aesthetics, simple and pleasant, what makes the Varg an interesting product are the specifications, decidedly of excellent level.

The 60 kW motor it turns out to be as powerful as a 450 cc equivalent, but it is possible to adjust the performance via software to obtain a wide range of “replicas”: from the 125 cc two-stroke, up to the 650 cc four-stroke. All with the usual monstrous torque of electric motors, well 938 Nm, and supported by a 6 kWh battery, which with a weight of only 32 kg among the best in the category for energy density.

According to Stark’s data, Varg can therefore insure up to 6 hours of fun, depending on the difficulty of the track, and then recharges in one or two hours, depending on the power of the charger. But power and autonomy aren’t the only aspects that make the Varg a flagship product. The designers used the engine as a structural element, obtaining a frame about 50% lighter than its competitors, but with the same characteristics of strength and flexibility.

The battery also has a particular design, which allows it not to use liquid cooler. The individual ccylindrical lithium cells they are mounted directly in contact with the battery casing, which allows temperatures to be controlled only by means of air. To close the equipment circle, we find a rugged support for the smartphone, thanks to which it is possible to change the settings on the fly, and a low density foam skid plate, which in addition to protecting the mechanical parts also absorbs shocks.

All this goodness for you to pay for, perhaps even a little expensive. The version with a reduced 60 HP engine starts from 11,900 euros, while climbing to 12,900 euros focusing on 80 HP full power. Among the options we have the choice between 19 “or 18” rear wheel, suspension based on the rider’s weight, rear foot or handlebar brake and side stand.

At the moment pre-orders are open on the dedicated page, also for Italy, with a deposit of 100 euros. The first deliveries should be made by October 2022. Here is a video presentation: