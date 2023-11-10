Here’s Taylor Swift’s connection to St. Louis

St. Charles, Mo. – Did you know that Taylor Swift has ties to the St. Louis area?

Swift’s grandmother, Marjorie Mohlenkamp Finley, was raised in St. Charles, Missouri, and attended Lindenwood College, now known as Lindenwood University. While attending she was a part of Mu Phi Epsilon, a professional music fraternity, the college choir, and other activities.

Lindenwood recently shared photos of Finley in the college’s 1949 yearbook in a Facebook post. The St. Charles City-County Library also shared a newspaper clipping featuring him in the May 1951 Alton newspaper.

Finlay graduated in 1949 with a Bachelor of Music in Voice. According to newspaper clippings, he toured the country with a radio audition entertainment troupe.

She also performed in the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s pop concert at Kiel Auditorium in January 1962. She performed several songs, including Charles Gounod’s “Jewel Song”. faustAccording to the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.

Swift pays tribute to her grandmother in a song from her ninth album Evermore Called “Marjorie”.

Swift incorporated photos and footage from her grandmother’s life and a newspaper clip announcing her debut with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra into the song’s lyric video. He also used Finley’s voice in the song, turning it into a backing vocal line.

The lyrics of the song are “And if I didn’t know better, I’d think you were singing to me right now,” after which you can hear Finley’s voice in the background.

Additional photos of Finlay and her husband, Robert Finlay, can be seen in the lyric video for Swift’s Vault track “Timeless”, from her re-recorded third studio album, Speak now,