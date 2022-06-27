Entertainment

Here’s the full list of 2022 BET Awards winners

Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 27 2 minutes read

Yesterday evening (Sunday, June 26, 2022), the 2022 BET Awards ceremony was held as agreed. During the prestigious event that we announced to you for months, in addition to the fact that Diddy received the lifetime achievement award, there were many defining moments and a myriad of laureates with varied backgrounds and talents. We offer here the complete list of these winners.

Who are the big winners of this edition?

BET Awards 2022: How to watch, nominees and more

Before the fateful ceremony, it should be noted that it was Doja Cat who presented herself as the candidate who won the most nominations. The talented rapper has been nominated 6 times. In the race, she is followed by Drake and Ari Lennox (four nominations each). On the other hand, at the end of the evening yesterday, all three came away with zero wins. But who are the big winners of the evening?

Well, Bruno Mars received the album of the year award for An Evening With Silk Sonic. He was joined on stage by composer/producer D’Mile in place of his musical partner Anderson .Paak. The duo also won best group award.

As for the rest, we invite you to discover just below, the complete list of winners.

Full List of 2022 BET Awards Winners

Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monoe and more address Roe v. Wade at BET Awards - CNN

album of the year

WINNER: An Evening With Silk SonicSilk Sonic
Back of My MindHER
Call Me If You Get LostTyler, The Creator
Certified Lover BoyDrake
dondaKanye West
Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The DeluxeJazmine Sullivan
PlanetHerDoja Cat

Best R&B/Pop Female Artist

Ari Lennox
Chloe
Doja Cat
HER
WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan
Mary J. Blige
summer walker

Best R&B/Pop Male Artist

Blxst
Chris Brown
Giveon
Lucky Daye
WINNER: The Weeknd
Wizkid
Yung Blue

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

drake
future
J Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby

Best group

WINNER: Silk Sonic
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock

Better cooperation

WINNER: “Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Time
“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khalid Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
“Whole Lotta Money” (Remix), Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj

Best New Artist

Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
WINNER: Latto
Muni Long
Time
Yung Blue

Video of the Year

WINNER: “Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Have Mercy,” Chloe
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Video director of the year

WINNER: Anderson .Paak aka Director .Paak
Benny Boom
Beyonce & Dikayl Rimmasch
DirectorX
hype williams
Missy Elliott

Dr. Bobby Jones Award for Best Gospel/Inspirational

“All in Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp
“Come to Life,” Kanye West
“Grace.” Kelly Price
“Hallelujah,” Fred Hammond
“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” HER & Tauren Wells
“Jireh,” Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
WINNER: “We Win,” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin

BET Her

“Best of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys
WINNER: “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
“Have Mercy,” Chloe
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan
“Unfair,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox
“Woman,” Doja Cat

Best International Artist

Dave (UK)
Dinosaurs (France)
Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Little Simz (UK)
Ludmila (Brazil)
Major League DJz (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
WINNER: Tems (Nigeria)

Best film

candy man
WINNER: King Richard
Respect
Space Jam: A New Legacy
summer of soul
The Harder They Fall

Best actor

Adrian Holmes, Bel-Air
Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish
Damson Idris, Snowfall
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Forest WhitakerRespect | Godfather of Harlem
Jabari Banks, Bel-Air
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Coco Jones, Bel-Air
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Regina King, The Harder They Fall
WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home

YoungStars award

Akira Akbar
Half Singleton
WINNER: Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
WINNER: Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’carri Richardson
Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
LeBron James
WINNER: Stephen Curry

Source link

Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 27 2 minutes read

Related Articles

“It was the most authentic shot we had”

5 mins ago

Chris Brown: here are the sales forecasts for his album “Breezy”, for the first week

10 mins ago

Emma Thompson had purple veins on her legs

16 mins ago

royal doll | Cuyo’s diary

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button