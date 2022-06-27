Here’s the full list of 2022 BET Awards winners

Yesterday evening (Sunday, June 26, 2022), the 2022 BET Awards ceremony was held as agreed. During the prestigious event that we announced to you for months, in addition to the fact that Diddy received the lifetime achievement award, there were many defining moments and a myriad of laureates with varied backgrounds and talents. We offer here the complete list of these winners.

Who are the big winners of this edition?

Before the fateful ceremony, it should be noted that it was Doja Cat who presented herself as the candidate who won the most nominations. The talented rapper has been nominated 6 times. In the race, she is followed by Drake and Ari Lennox (four nominations each). On the other hand, at the end of the evening yesterday, all three came away with zero wins. But who are the big winners of the evening?

Well, Bruno Mars received the album of the year award for An Evening With Silk Sonic. He was joined on stage by composer/producer D’Mile in place of his musical partner Anderson .Paak. The duo also won best group award.

As for the rest, we invite you to discover just below, the complete list of winners.

Full List of 2022 BET Awards Winners

album of the year

WINNER: An Evening With Silk SonicSilk Sonic

Back of My MindHER

Call Me If You Get LostTyler, The Creator

Certified Lover BoyDrake

dondaKanye West

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The DeluxeJazmine Sullivan

PlanetHerDoja Cat

Best R&B/Pop Female Artist

Ari Lennox

Chloe

Doja Cat

HER

WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

summer walker

Best R&B/Pop Male Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Giveon

Lucky Daye

WINNER: The Weeknd

Wizkid

Yung Blue

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

drake

future

J Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Best group

WINNER: Silk Sonic

Chlöe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

Better cooperation

WINNER: “Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Time

“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khalid Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

“Whole Lotta Money” (Remix), Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

WINNER: Latto

Muni Long

Time

Yung Blue

Video of the Year

WINNER: “Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Have Mercy,” Chloe

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Video director of the year

WINNER: Anderson .Paak aka Director .Paak

Benny Boom

Beyonce & Dikayl Rimmasch

DirectorX

hype williams

Missy Elliott

Dr. Bobby Jones Award for Best Gospel/Inspirational

“All in Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp

“Come to Life,” Kanye West

“Grace.” Kelly Price

“Hallelujah,” Fred Hammond

“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” HER & Tauren Wells

“Jireh,” Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

WINNER: “We Win,” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin

BET Her

“Best of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys

WINNER: “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“Have Mercy,” Chloe

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan

“Unfair,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox

“Woman,” Doja Cat

Best International Artist

Dave (UK)

Dinosaurs (France)

Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Little Simz (UK)

Ludmila (Brazil)

Major League DJz (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

WINNER: Tems (Nigeria)

Best film

candy man

WINNER: King Richard

Respect

Space Jam: A New Legacy

summer of soul

The Harder They Fall

Best actor

Adrian Holmes, Bel-Air

Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish

Damson Idris, Snowfall

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Forest WhitakerRespect | Godfather of Harlem

Jabari Banks, Bel-Air

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Coco Jones, Bel-Air

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Regina King, The Harder They Fall

WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home

YoungStars award

Akira Akbar

Half Singleton

WINNER: Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

WINNER: Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

LeBron James

WINNER: Stephen Curry