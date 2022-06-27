Here’s the full list of 2022 BET Awards winners
Yesterday evening (Sunday, June 26, 2022), the 2022 BET Awards ceremony was held as agreed. During the prestigious event that we announced to you for months, in addition to the fact that Diddy received the lifetime achievement award, there were many defining moments and a myriad of laureates with varied backgrounds and talents. We offer here the complete list of these winners.
Who are the big winners of this edition?
Before the fateful ceremony, it should be noted that it was Doja Cat who presented herself as the candidate who won the most nominations. The talented rapper has been nominated 6 times. In the race, she is followed by Drake and Ari Lennox (four nominations each). On the other hand, at the end of the evening yesterday, all three came away with zero wins. But who are the big winners of the evening?
Well, Bruno Mars received the album of the year award for An Evening With Silk Sonic. He was joined on stage by composer/producer D’Mile in place of his musical partner Anderson .Paak. The duo also won best group award.
As for the rest, we invite you to discover just below, the complete list of winners.
Full List of 2022 BET Awards Winners
album of the year
WINNER: An Evening With Silk SonicSilk Sonic
Back of My MindHER
Call Me If You Get LostTyler, The Creator
Certified Lover BoyDrake
dondaKanye West
Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The DeluxeJazmine Sullivan
PlanetHerDoja Cat
Best R&B/Pop Female Artist
Ari Lennox
Chloe
Doja Cat
HER
WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan
Mary J. Blige
summer walker
Best R&B/Pop Male Artist
Blxst
Chris Brown
Giveon
Lucky Daye
WINNER: The Weeknd
Wizkid
Yung Blue
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
drake
future
J Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Best group
WINNER: Silk Sonic
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock
Better cooperation
WINNER: “Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Time
“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khalid Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
“Whole Lotta Money” (Remix), Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
WINNER: Latto
Muni Long
Time
Yung Blue
Video of the Year
WINNER: “Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Have Mercy,” Chloe
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
Video director of the year
WINNER: Anderson .Paak aka Director .Paak
Benny Boom
Beyonce & Dikayl Rimmasch
DirectorX
hype williams
Missy Elliott
Dr. Bobby Jones Award for Best Gospel/Inspirational
“All in Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp
“Come to Life,” Kanye West
“Grace.” Kelly Price
“Hallelujah,” Fred Hammond
“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” HER & Tauren Wells
“Jireh,” Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
WINNER: “We Win,” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin
BET Her
“Best of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys
WINNER: “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
“Have Mercy,” Chloe
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan
“Unfair,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox
“Woman,” Doja Cat
Best International Artist
Dave (UK)
Dinosaurs (France)
Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Little Simz (UK)
Ludmila (Brazil)
Major League DJz (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
WINNER: Tems (Nigeria)
Best film
candy man
WINNER: King Richard
Respect
Space Jam: A New Legacy
summer of soul
The Harder They Fall
Best actor
Adrian Holmes, Bel-Air
Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish
Damson Idris, Snowfall
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Forest WhitakerRespect | Godfather of Harlem
Jabari Banks, Bel-Air
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard
Best Actress
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Coco Jones, Bel-Air
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Regina King, The Harder They Fall
WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home
YoungStars award
Akira Akbar
Half Singleton
WINNER: Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
WINNER: Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
LeBron James
WINNER: Stephen Curry