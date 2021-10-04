“Here’s the hardest thing about working with dad”

In 2015 Dan Aykroyd and Ivan Reitman founded the Ghost Corps, which over the years has been building projects such as the animated series Ghostbusters: Ecto Force, Aykroyd’s Ghostbusters High prequel and a spin-off with Channing Tatum and Chris Pratt. None of these titles went through before Ghostbusters: Legacy.

Reitman handed the reins of the project to his son Jason, to direct the long-awaited sequel to 1989’s Ghostbusters II.

Jason Reitman said his entire career has developed with the goal of joining the family business and in the latest interview with Empire Magazine, the Legacy director talked about the difficulties in working with his father.

“I find it difficult because we are having this meaningful father-son experience together on set but at the same time we are both creative and stubborn forces, sometimes getting along and sometimes not, both deeply passionate about doing it right.” said Reitman jr.

The first reactions to Ghostbusters: Legacy have been extremely positive, praising the winning blend of nostalgia and world-building that pays homage to the franchise’s past while always keeping an eye on the future. On Everyeye you can discover the first image of the ghost Muncher.

Sony just had a big hit at the US box office with Venom – Carnage’s Wrath, and hopes to be able to repeat it with Ghostbusters: Legacy.

Ghostbusters: Legacy will open Alice nella Città, an autonomous section parallel to the Rome Film Fest.