News

“Here’s the hardest thing about working with dad”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

In 2015 Dan Aykroyd and Ivan Reitman founded the Ghost Corps, which over the years has been building projects such as the animated series Ghostbusters: Ecto Force, Aykroyd’s Ghostbusters High prequel and a spin-off with Channing Tatum and Chris Pratt. None of these titles went through before Ghostbusters: Legacy.

Reitman handed the reins of the project to his son Jason, to direct the long-awaited sequel to 1989’s Ghostbusters II.
Jason Reitman said his entire career has developed with the goal of joining the family business and in the latest interview with Empire Magazine, the Legacy director talked about the difficulties in working with his father.

“I find it difficult because we are having this meaningful father-son experience together on set but at the same time we are both creative and stubborn forces, sometimes getting along and sometimes not, both deeply passionate about doing it right.” said Reitman jr.
The first reactions to Ghostbusters: Legacy have been extremely positive, praising the winning blend of nostalgia and world-building that pays homage to the franchise’s past while always keeping an eye on the future. On Everyeye you can discover the first image of the ghost Muncher.
Sony just had a big hit at the US box office with Venom – Carnage’s Wrath, and hopes to be able to repeat it with Ghostbusters: Legacy.

Loading...
Advertisements

Ghostbusters: Legacy will open Alice nella Città, an autonomous section parallel to the Rome Film Fest.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.3K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
990
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
902
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
834
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
796
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
774
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
773
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
762
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
760
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
750
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top