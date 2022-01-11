“Here’s the player to catch”

An announcement regarding the Juventus transfer market arrives, on the possible attack in the attack following the serious injury of Chiesa

In a few hours the Juventus she went from joy for an incredible comeback to the very sad news from the infirmary. After the resounding success of the bianconeri against Rome from Mourinho within the walls of the Olimpico, the ‘Old Lady’ became aware of Frederick’s real conditions church.

The winger yesterday was out prematurely during the first half after a hard contrast with Smalling. He initially tried to grit his teeth, but shortly thereafter he collapsed to the ground raising the white flag. The sensations were immediately negative and this morning the instrumental tests confirmed the strong suspicion of an injury to the cruciate ligament of the left knee. A terrible event also from the point of view National, With the’Italy from Mancini engaged in the playoffs in March to go to the World Cup. The size of the loss is disproportionate and will probably force Juve to intervene on transfer market to give himself a reinforcement in attack. The plans of the Turin management have been upset, which had foreseen a fairly quiet January session, perhaps even without blows. Now the company will work hard in this direction, trying to seize some opportunities.

Transfer market, Juve loses Chiesa: “Here’s who needs to be caught”

In this sense, the journalist Maurizio had his say Pistocchi. The words of the colleague at ‘Radio Punto Nuovo’, during the ‘Punto Nuovo Sport Show’: “Chiesa in Juventus was not used well. A 4-3-3 winger who has a devastating attacking phase, overcomes the first tackle and is good at one-on-one duels as well as with both feet. It was decisive for Juve and for the national team. For me Berardi was a player to be caught two years ago. I think that in Naples, for example, he would make sparks and with Chiesa they could play together“.

Still speaking of the Church, Pistocchi continued making a comparison with Insigne and Zaniolo: “Insigne he’s another kind of player, with a different explosiveness. From the point of view of the game vision and technique it is superior. Zaniolo he is a bit lost in Rome also at an environmental level, but his talents are out of the ordinary. It is also powerful and does the best things on the trocar“. For Pistocchi, therefore, Berardi could be the right pawn. Who knows if Juve will not be able to make an attempt in the next few days to snatch him from Sassuolo.