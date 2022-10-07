Here’s the real reason Blake Lively doesn’t drink alcohol

Blackouts and hangovers? Count Blake Lively out. “I don’t drink because I don’t like the effects of alcohol,” he divulged in 2021, per People. Nonetheless, Lively enjoys the social aspect that often comes with drinking. “I like being a part of that,” he admitted. “I like people to get together.” However, withdrawal can still be quite isolating for her. “I found that sometimes not drinking, what was interesting was that it was kind of alienating, because you don’t feel, and maybe it’s just in your own head, but you don’t really feel a part of it. » The star of «Age of Adaline» is hardly found in rare and sober company. The list of other A-list celebrities abstaining from alcohol includes Bradley Cooper, Tyra Banks and Zac Efron, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

In addition to not liking the feeling of drunkenness, Lively also doesn’t mind the taste of alcohol, as she told USA Today in 2018. Despite this, she told the outlet that she was the resident mixologist in her home. Anytime she and Reynolds entertain company, “I’ll start bringing out the shaker and the confusion,” she said, admitting that her guests are generally skeptical of her abilities at first. “People say, ‘Wait, why is he making me a drink? She does not drink. This is going to be terrible,'” she joked, winning over skeptics after trying it for the first time. “I love crushing berries and shaking things up with ice,” Lively shrugged.