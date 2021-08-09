Camila Cabello explains why she wants to keep the details about her relationship with Shawn Mendes to herself: “It’s the first time I fall in love, I want to protect him”

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes they have definitely made their relationship public, but, despite this and the curiosity shown by the fans, they are keeping the details of their relationship well hidden from the spotlight: in an interview she gave to Elle America, Camila explained why.

“It’s the first time I’ve really fall in love with someone and this love is so sacred and precious that I want to keep it to myself, to share it with the person I love and with no one else”

“I love my fans, but I want to live my life as normal as possible, it makes me uncomfortable to invite other people into my relationship.

Camila Cabello’s statements

“People can say many things, they can speculate as much as they like: what interests me is to be able to live our livesof being able to fall in love as if no one is looking at us», he explained.

“I don’t want anyone to be able to look into my relationship and feel part of it: I want it to be mine and his. And that in the end is why I don’t talk about it willingly. I want to protect it».

Shawn Mendes version

Only lately Shawn Mendes he revealed something about his relationship with Camila, when a fan asked him: “You said you never fell in love, has anything changed recently?” In response, Shawn confirmed Camila’s privacy request, explaining that there are two people in a relationship and that therefore it is not only up to him the choice to answer or not: “I would like to be able to tell you that I want to talk to you about this topic, but I am not alone in this report. There is another person involved and I can’t tell you about my feelings without involving her. I’m not alone in deciding.”