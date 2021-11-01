here’s the trick to make us spend even more, be careful

Supermarkets use this trick to make all consumers spend more: here it is, be careful when shopping.

Shopping is always difficult, especially because with the many supermarkets available it is difficult to fit together all the various offers. Sometimes, however, they also bring gods “Tricks” that entice the consumer to buy products which in reality would not serve him.

But how is this possible? So pay attention to the psychological tricks (which are still part of the market) implemented by the various shops; here’s how to get around them.

Supermarkets, the trick to make customers spend more

As can be easily understood, the various products offered for sale by the shops are not randomly displayed on the shelves; each is positioned according to a clear strategic marketing choice.

Usually, the products of the various more expensive brands are exhibited in the medium-high part of the shelf, therefore at eye level; never below, where it tends to be more difficult to see them.

Precisely for this reason, perhaps in a hurry, we find ourselves in immediately take the product we see first and therefore to spend more (leaving out the discussion on quality) than spending for the cheaper version.

You should always look at the shelves carefully: haste is almost always a bad counselor. A look at the top of the shelves, and then also at the bottom, to evaluate all the possible options and then decide with awareness which product to take.

Only in this way, with so much attention, can we then avoid this “stratagem” of the various supermarketsi, which for their part try to highlight the products that aim to sell more.