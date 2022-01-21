here’s the trick to see if it blocked you

Maybe you didn’t know that there is a very simple trick to put into practice to find out if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp: let’s find out together.

Someone will surely have happened, after a fight or a very heated discussion, to be stuck on WhatsApp. However, we do not always notice it: to protect the privacy of its users, in fact, WhatsApp does not notify people to warn them that they have been blocked. How to realize it then? Here are some simple steps to check if you have actually been blocked by a person or not.

WhatsApp: what it means to be blocked

The reasons can be different, whether it’s after a strong fight, after a breakup or simply because a person wants to be left alone, it doesn’t change: a WhatsApp user can block another user, so that they are no longer contacted via that messaging app.

When a person blocks another, not only will the blocked person not be able to contact him with messages or calls, but he will not be able to see his status updates, information regarding theLast Access or it been online.

Many times you do not even notice this situation, because WhatsApp does not send notifications to inform of the change. Do you suspect that you have been blocked by someone, perhaps because you have argued with us and now you want to find out if you have been blocked? Here are some little tricks that are right for you.

How to find out you’ve been blocked

Last Access. The first thing to check (and also the fastest) is to look at the time of last access of the person in question. It will therefore be necessary open the chat and check under its name: the time and day of your last login should appear. If nothing appears, it could be a suspicious situation.

This alone, however, cannot be considered a block test because for some years WhatsApp has introduced a ‘option that allows users to choose not to show (and at the same time not see) the access time to any of the contacts. Please note, therefore, that this person may have activated this feature. State. If the person has blocked you, you will no longer be able to see their status. What does it mean? That You will no longer be able to see if it is online or not. A test that could be done could therefore be to check if you can see the status “online”.

Even this solution, however, is only partial: if the contact in question has chosen not to show the last access with the function we were talking about before, finding him online is only a matter of timing, you should be lucky enough to be connected to him at the same time. . Profile picture. If the person has blocked you, you will no longer be able to view their profile picture. Instead, you will see the default image of WhatsApp, the typical one little man with the green background.

Even this, however, can be the result of an app setting. Note that a person can choose to make their profile picture visible to whoever, alone to your contacts or a nobody. What is certain is that if until before the quarrel or breakup you could visualize it, this could be a test.Read also -> Impossible test: find the rabbit, only 3% of people succeed Checkmark. This is actually the most important sign that can make it clear that you have been blocked: the gray check mark.

A single sign under the sent message instead of two indicates that your words were never delivered: the absence of a single sign for a long time instead of two gray or even blue ones (a sign that the message has been read as well as being delivered) it’s a clear sign of being blocked. If a short time has passed, however, the lack of reception could be due to a poor connection or to your phone turned off. Calls and video calls. All calls and video calls made through the messaging app they will not be possible if the user has blocked you: this is the final test. You can also spend hours and hours trying to call him but if the contact has blocked you, he will never know that you are trying to contact him and he will not answer you.

Read also -> Broken umbrella? Fix it quickly like this

You found out that you were blocked, what to do now? The advice is to try to contact the person in question through other social networks or telephone calls for try to understand the reasons for the blockade through peaceful dialogue.

To avoid falling into this situation again, it will be necessary to apologize and clarify, always using good manners and common sense. If the person still wants to be left alone, respect his space, but if he has decided to forgive you, don’t worry: the lock is reversible!