Here’s this week’s news

The transfer market continues to swirl with signings and transfer rumours. Between an imminent departure of Neymar Jr from PSG and the probable signing of Gabriel Jesus at Arsenal, we give you the burning information of the moment.

Official transfers

• Minamino signs in Monaco

The 27-year-old Japanese who arrived in Liverpool 2 years ago has never been able to establish himself in Klopp’s squad. He therefore left England to join Monaco (France) for an amount of 15 million euros. He signed a 4 season contract.

• Xavi Simons goes to PSV

The 19-year-old midfielder leaves PSG free of any contract and joins Dutch club PSV Eindhoven. The great hope of Dutch football hopes to revive after its failure in the French capital.

• Bale chose MLS

The former best player in the English Premier League leaves Real Madrid for the United States Football Championship. The 32-year-old Welshman preferred MLS despite offers from several European clubs. As a reminder, he has just spent 9 years at Real Madrid where he won 4 Champions Leagues.

• Insigne joins Bale in MLS

Decidedly, the MLS attracts more and more European stars. After Gareth Bale, it’s Lorenzo Insigne’s turn to join MLS. The 31-year-old Italian player leaves his training club Napoli to join Toronto.

• Botman heads to Newcastle

The giant defender of the Netherlands, Sven Botman leaves Lille for England. Indeed, the English of Newcastle have their first recruit. The 22-year-old is signing up for the next 5 years. The transfer amount would be more than 40 million euros.

Transfer Rumors

• Origi at AC Milan, it becomes clearer

The 27-year-old Belgian is expected to sign with Italian champions AC Milan in the coming hours. He leaves Liverpool free of any contract, a club in which he played since 2014.

• Gabriel Jesus at Arsenal, it’s almost done!

The 25-year-old Brazilian striker is leaving Manchester City after 5 seasons and is expected to join Arsenal. Despite the interest of other clubs including Real Madrid, Gabriel would have favored Arsenal where he will spend his medical examination in the hours to come.

• Neymar Jr on the way out

Rumors of the Brazilian’s potential departure from PSG have intensified in recent hours. Indeed, Neymar would no longer be in the plans of the French club which would like to find him another destination. If Chelsea seems to be the intended destination, the names of Real Madrid and Barça would also be cited as a probable base for the Brazilian. It remains to be seen what the interested party really thinks. Case to follow.

• Jovic loaned to Fiorentina

In great difficulty at Real Madrid since his arrival in 2019, the 24-year-old Serbian striker has never been able to adapt to the Spanish game. Long announced on the departure for a year, he should this time leave Real for Fiorentina (Italy). A loan without an option to buy. Real Madrid are expected to cover half of his salary. Which is, to say the least, very good news for the Viola.

• Asensio to AC Milan

Definitely, the Italian champions want to hit hard during this transfer window. With the probable arrival of Origi, the Rossoneri would also be very advanced on the Marco Asensio file. The 26-year-old Spaniard looking for playing time should leave Real Madrid at the end of this transfer window. The Milanese would be ready to do anything to welcome him. It remains to be seen whether the player is interested in this challenge.

• Chelsea force for de Ligt

After letting Rüdiger slip away at Real Madrid, Chelsea are said to be actively looking for his successor. And Tuchel would have targeted the Dutch defender de Ligt. Only problem, Juventus would ask 120 million to let go of their young defender. A sum that seems high for the leaders of the Blues who nevertheless do not seem to abdicate. The next few days will give us more information on this file.

• Kimpimbe pushed to the exit?

PSG are pushing to recruit Skriniar, the Serbian defender of Inter Milan. Indeed, with Ramos and Marquinhos, PSG seem to make Skriniar a major reinforcement to solidify the defensive sector. News that would push Kimpembe towards the exit. The French will still not lack suitors. Chelsea, Barça, and even the greats of Italy are following the case with interest and could go on the attack in the next few hours. The 26-year-old French defender should not take long to decide on the subject.

From Lewandowski to Ousmane Dembélé via Isco and even Salah, you will know everything soon. Here is our summary of the latest transfer window information, transfers and rumours. See you soon for other even more interesting news.



