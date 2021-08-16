here’s to whom (and their answer)

written by Alberto Muraro





November 3, 2020



On the occasion of his long recent interview with Zach Sang, Ariana Grande casts shade against some of the most famous tiktokers.

Ariana Grande throws shade to the tiktokers: but who was she talking about?

Ariana has been very, very responsible and lucid in this interview. Specifically, the artist wanted to tap hot tea against all those young people who celebrated Halloween at Saddle Ranch. Saddle Ranch, for those of you who don’t know it, is one of the go-to places for Los Angeles tiktokers.

Here is an excerpt from Ariana Grande’s statements:

There was really all this need to go to Saddle Ranch, couldn’t it wait?

Among those present at the celebrations on site, as we told you here on Ginger Generation, there were among others the sisters D’Amelio And Addison Rae. The latter on this occasion was pinched in the company of Bryce Hall, with which she got back together.

The reason for these comments from Ariana Grande is obvious: we are still in the midst of a pandemic and organizing such a party is reckless.

Below is the video in which Ariana Grande throws the shade to the tiktokers!

Here’s how the titkokers reacted to Ariana Grande’s shade

Unbelievable but true, Dixie D’Amelio, Addison Rae and Bryce Hall all made public amends. The tiktokers admitted that Ari was right and that, in short, he deserved criticism. It remains only now to understand whether they have learned their lesson or not. One honestly thinks that, even in light of their recent behaviors, the answer to this question is negative. And that in the coming months they will continue to behave as if nothing is happening.