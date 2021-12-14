Here’s what Apple may have in store in 2022

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, next year Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) intends to launch five new MacBooks and an entry-level MacBook Pro.

Gurman believes that the MacBook Pro Next-generation entry-level will contain the same M2 chip as the MacBook Air of the new generation.

The product will contain the same CPU cores as the M1 chip, up to 10 graphics cores and will boast improved performance.

Similarly, Apple will launch a new version of the MacBook Air in 2022; again, the laptop should have an improved M1 chip or M2.

There have also been some rumors that Apple will roll out new updates for iMac, Mac Mini And Mac Pro.

In addition, Gurman expects to launch an iPhone SE with 5G technology, new AirPods Pro headsets and Apple’s first mixed augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality headset next year, according to Gurman.

Finally, if you give credit to the rumors, Apple could also introduce the first generation of smart glasses for augmented reality, which the tech giant might call ‘Apple Glass’.

The AR glasses will offer similar computing power to the M1 chipset found in Macs and may feature two 4K micro OLED displays; according to what emerged, the glasses will be similar to normal glasses and will have a base price of $ 499.