Here’s what auto manufacturers are inventing to overcome the chip crisis

There chip crisis, that for some months has been gripping the auto sector even more than consumer electronics, it seems to be approaching its most critical point, with the various manufacturers having adopted different solutions to get out of it.

In reality, as pointed out by Ondrej Burkacky, an analyst at McKinsey & Company interviewed by Reuters, “the bill will be presented in the middle or end of 2022, when it will be understood who has overcome the crisis well and who has not”. The picture of the situation is in fact varied and changes from one automotive group to another, each active in identifying the best solution. But what are the remedies to overcome the chip crisis? Let’s see some, even the most imaginative.

1. Direct agreements with Asian chip makers

A first solution, cited by Burkacky himself, is to enter into direct agreements with the main producers of semiconductors and silicon wafers, without going through traditional suppliers such as Bosch and Continental. That is why the Daimler and Volkswagen groups already have one direct line or partnership agreements with these Asian subcontractors based mainly in Taiwan.

The mistake made in the first part of the chip crisis was in fact to rely on several different suppliers, without considering the fact that all were sourced from the same integrated circuit manufacturers and could not meet the demands of the car manufacturers. What is still missing, according to the same analyst, is a direct investment by the manufacturers in the production of the chips, or at least long-term contracts beyond 18 months.

2. Modifications to electronic control units

Another solution, already adopted for example by Traton (Volkswagen truck division) and Daimler, is that of redesign the electronic control units and motherboards to make sure that they can accommodate different chips, but also in small numbers to avoid supply problems.

General Motors is also working with Qualcomm, STM and Infineon to develop alternative microcontrollers to microprocessors that can combine the functions of several chips into a single component. In this Tesla appears to be ahead of its competitors and a sort of model for those who want to follow this strategy.

3. Cars almost ready, to be completed with chips

The third most used method by auto manufacturers to mitigate the effects of chip shortages is to accumulate one stock of practically finished cars, to be completed only by adding the chips as they arrive. This is a system that BMW calls “hole shoring”, a definition that can literally be translated as “excavation shoring”.

Other groups decide instead to eliminate some functions and options from the cars produced, giving priority to the use of microchips on electric cars and inevitably extending the waiting times for traditional or hybrid vehicles.