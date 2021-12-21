Bioidentical hormones have been prescribed regularly throughout Europe for over half a century but are still little known in Italy.

Hormone therapy is essential in the transition period of menopause. Synthetic hormones are currently more widespread in Italy. Bioidentical or synthetic hormones is a much debated topic and the doctors who administer them or who have advanced knowledge about it are few. However, the requests and interest of women is growing. Let’s see what they are and how they work.

Here’s what bioidentical or natural hormones are for menopause and why they would be so in demand

They are defined as “hormones with the same chemical and molecular structure as the hormones produced by the human body”. We speak, in fact, of bio-identical hormones precisely because they are similar to those self-produced by our body. For this reason they would be recognized as their own by the body and are easily accepted.

Where do bioidentical hormones come from?

Bioidentical hormones are derived from vegetable raw materials such as soy, dioscorea and sweet potato. From these plants, processed with different procedures, estrogen, progesterone, estriol and testosterone are extracted. These are the hormones that gynecologists and endocrinologists usually prescribe during the climacteric. Bioidentical hormones are usually taken sublingually or transdermally in most cases.

What issues are treated with bioidentical hormones?

All common symptoms of menopause are treated with bioidentical hormones:

hot flashes;

the difficulty in sleeping well and awakenings at night;

fatigue;

anxiety and mood swings;

weight gain.

What is needed for administration?

The doctor who prescribes them is based on tests which are: blood, urine and saliva tests. Once the patient’s general picture and hormonal situation has been studied, the doctor chooses the doses of the various hormones to be taken.

How much do they cost?

The price is quite high, they are not refundable by the National Health System. However, it is a deductible expense.

What are the objections to the use of these hormones?

Most of the objections would concern the safety of hormone therapy with bioidentical hormones. It would be objected that being a galenic preparation, there is no leaflet indicating the side effects. Furthermore, the wording “natural” would be misleading since they would not be supported by tests and verification procedures. DHEA, one of the main prescribed anti-aging agents, has been banned since June for its illicit doping use. However, it is still possible to prescribe for topical use.

We have therefore reported some rumors of the “two bells” for and against bioidentical hormones, without pretending to be exhaustive. However, everyone agrees that dosage and constant control of therapy are essential for the intake of bioidentical hormones.

Here is what bioidentical or natural hormones are for menopause and why they are so in demand, we have provided some insights.

