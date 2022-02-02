here’s what can happen. The Mediterranean is the second front of the crisis

The Mediterranean “Special surveillance”: the new Cold War between Russia And Born it also passes in front of the coasts of the Sicily with the ships of the Russian fleet and the attack group of the American aircraft carrier Harry Truman. These are naval exercises, it was announced, but concerns about what is happening between Ukraine and Moscow are growing higher. The Defense Staff reassured that “the formation is making a transit in international waters and does not violate the sovereignty of the riparian states”, and added that NATO continues to follow the navigation of the naval group since departure, excluding “behavior or will escalation “on the part of the Alliance and the Russian naval formation. «The situation we are facing in Europe is dangerous and urgent and the stakes for Ukraine, and for every UN member state, could not be higher. Moscow’s actions hit the heart of the United Nations Charter and they are a clear threat to peace and security “, bluntly accused the American ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, explaining that” now is the time for a public debate “.

Ukraine, clash at the UN. Russian ships in front of Italy

The journey of the six ships

The entire voyage of the six units that began on January 15 was followed by a relay of Western vehicles: first a US cruiser; French and British took turns in the Sleeve; then a Portuguese Orion aircraft entered the scene; then Spanish and French frigates at the entrance to the Mediterranean. Now it is the turn of a German fighter, not far from Lampedusa. The planes of the Atlantic Alliance have left to patrol all over the Mediterranean central to the “hunt” of the units of the Northern Fleet. The naval team most likely heads towards the Black Sea, although it is possible that it will stop in the eastern Mediterranean, also given the conventions that regulate the passage of the Bosphorus.

I am six Russian ships that are moving in the sea in front of the Sicily and to Calabria: Project 775 class amphibious warships Ropucha Olenegorskiy Gornyak and Georgiy Pobedonosets and Ivan Gren class landing ship Project 11711 Pyotr Morgunov: the latter is brand new – commissioned in 2020 – and participates in exercises for the first time on a large scale. The ships are monitored by a Spanish Navy Meteoro-class offshore patrol vessel and at least one United States Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft. Other warships that should participate are the Slava Varyag-class cruiser, the Udaloy-class destroyer Admiral Tributs, and the Pacific Fleet tanker Boris Butoma. The Vishnya-class intelligence-gathering vessel Vasiliy Tatishchev also entered the Mediterranean last week via the Strait of Gibraltar, and its destination is unclear. However, these are ships built to bring tanks and infantrymen directly to the beach: they are capable of creating a bridgehead with 60 tanks and 1,500 marines.

The exercises and what can happen

In addition to the Russian fleet near the Strait of Sicily, exercises of the Atlantic Alliance “Neptune Strike 2022” are currently taking place. Maneuvers planned for some time but which come at a time of extreme tension between Moscow and the Western bloc. They take place right in the Ionian Sea and in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Atlantic and US intelligence fears that these vessels may be the prelude to a landing of the Russian forces near the Crimea, the Moscow bridgehead in the heart of the Ukrainian territory. The hypothesis has been examined by several analysts, who fear that the deployment of troops on the eastern border of Ukraine and in Belarus could be a diversion in view of a possible operation in the South.

Born on alert

NATO is on maximum alert. The forces of all the countries involved in this movement of Russian ships are committed to closely observe the movements of the Kremlin units and to understand what they will be able to do and where they will be stationed. In the last 48 hours, as Itamilradar writes, patrol planes have already taken off from Sigonella to make eye contact with the flotilla and now one wonders if Russia is putting in place yet another bluff to confuse the NATO forces and put pressure on Kiev and Washington.

The Mediterranean is the second front of the Ukrainian crisis

The Mediterranean therefore becomes a second front of the Ukrainian crisis, as also pointed out by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby in an interview with Fox News. Two days ago a satellite photographed other reinforcements, even arriving from the Pacific: the mighty cruiser Varyag, accompanied by a frigate and a refueler. They head for Suez to sail on the waters between Syria and Cyprus. And it is in that area that the gathering point of a large Russian fleet is planned, as has not been seen for decades. In a week there will be the landing team from the Baltic, the one on the move from the Red Sea and the other forces stationed in the Syrian port of Tartous: a fighter, four frigates, three attack submarines.

Ukraine and Russia, the “Exit Ramp” between the obstacles of diplomacy and the risk of a war

NATO controls. The UN Security Council voted in favor of holding a meeting on Ukraine. Albania, Brazil, Ghana, France, Ireland, Mexico, Norway, USA, UK, United Arab Emirates spoke in favor. Opposites: China and Russia. Abstained: India, Kenya, Gabon. The meeting will take place on February 18, as the United States sends its diplomats from Ukraine and also from Belarus.