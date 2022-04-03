here’s what can happen to our body

One of the most powerful natural supplements you can take is Peruvian maca. The plant is born and grows on the Peruvian highlands, above 3500 meters above sea level and what is used as a supplement is the tuber.

The tuber is dried and ground into powder and then sold in bags or tablets. It is one of the Super food recommended by world nutritionists. But what advantages does it offer our body?

What is Peruvian maca for?

Peruvian maca in powder or tablet form is suitable for taking vitamins. Thanks to its consumption, our body can integrate vitamins A, C, D, B and other minerals such as manganese, iron, potassium, zinc, magnesium and iodine. Its root contains:

60% carbohydrates;

8% fiber;

10% protein;

2% fat.

A formulation that makes the supplement a powerful natural remedy against fatigue and a versatile ally that promotes the strengthening of the immune defenses. Specifically, we can say that Peruvian maca is useful for all those people who need to regularize hormonal dysfunctions, as it is also considered a powerful aphrodisiac.

The iodine, inside, helps stimulate the thyroid gland and is recommended for those suffering from hypothyroidism because it increases the production of the gland favoring the release of the hormone. It also slows down cellular aging thanks to its high concentration of vitamins and flavonoids, considered natural antioxidants.

It stimulates the metabolism helping it to develop lean mass and consequently curbing the intake of fat. Thanks to the stimulation of the organism, whoever introduces it into their diet increases energy, concentration, endurance and, more generally, has a faster mental and physical recovery.

The qualities do not end here because the Peruvian maca is a natural antidepressant thanks to the presence of potassium and other minerals and is suitable for women in menopause and for those suffering from menstrual disorders. Calms and relaxes the vaginal walls providing a benefit and physiological relaxation useful in counteracting mood swings.

Finally, the Peruvian maca is also a valid help in the winter season to combat colds and increase the immune system. Like any natural supplement, however, despite the considerable benefits, it has some contraindications that should be evaluated before taking the natural drug.

Contraindications of Peruvian maca

The use of this supplement should be monitored and limited to a period of time. It cannot be taken every day because otherwise the intestine gets used to it and no longer has any effect. Or worse still, there can be discomfort caused by overdose.

Furthermore, its energizing power can cause insomnia, agitation and can cause increased anxiety in the most sensitive subjects. The antidepressant effect can backfire and create a kind of apathy when consumed in massive doses.

It is not recommended for those suffering from hyperthyroidism: since it stimulates the thyroid hormone. For the same reason, and due to the presence of iodine, it should not be consumed during pregnancy, while breastfeeding and should be considered administration with the advice of your doctor for children and adolescents.