here’s what changes and when it arrives

There new health card is coming. Who has it requested or renewed after 1st March 2022 will have noticed that the document it’s not the same to the previous ones: there is one new graphics, some symbols are missing from the previous version. If it is a citizen residing in the province of Bolzano, then, he will also have been able to ascertain that the terms are reported in both Italian and German.

Everything was born from a decree of the Ministry of Economy and Finance which was published in the Official Gazette at the end of March 2022 but which has been in force since the beginning of the same month. A provision that, as regards the health insurance cardintervened more on appearance than on substance.

HOW IS THE NEW HEALTH CARD

The new health card distributed starting March 1, 2022 it is always a laminated document the size of a credit card that is used to access the services of the National Health Service (visits, laboratory tests, hospitalizations, etc.) and which also acts as a tax code and national service card to access the portals of Public administration with the appropriate reader.

THE NEWS

The first and most obvious novelty is the absence of the logo of the Region of residence on the front of the card, bottom right. But that’s not all: the wording in Italian and German on the cards of citizens residing in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano. In the event that the name and / or surname of the holder have diacritical characters, i.e. with signs added to the letters, they will be shown on the card on two columns in columns: the first with name and / or surname with diacritical characters and the second with the writing without symbols.

It remains valid for six years (or until the residence permit expires for non-EU citizens) and one year from birth. On the back, there will always be the European health insurance cardwhich allows the holder to benefit from health services in one of the Member States of the Union.

There new card required or renewed after 1st March 2022 replaces the old one at the expiry of the latter and comes sent to the address of residence which appears in the tax registry of the Revenue Agency.

WHAT’S IN THE FRONT

The front of the new health card shows the following data, starting from top to bottom and from left to right: fiscal Code; Expiration date; last name; first name; sex; Birthplace; County of birth; date of birth; three letters in Braille format six-point standard, which correspond to three letters of the holder’s tax code.

In the lower right part, there is a rectangle above which there is the words “regional health data“. In the old version of the health card, the logo of the Region of residence was inserted inside. Now that box appears blank, without this symbol. All these terms, as mentioned, are reported in Italian and German for users residing in the autonomous Province of Bolzano.

WHAT’S IN THE BACK

The back of the new health card shows the European health insurance card, i.e. information that corresponds to the European standard for health care in one of the countries of the Union. We therefore always find from top to bottom and from left to right: one magnetic strip, with the data of the owner; the fiscal code in Bar code format (barcode); module identification (empty space); state identification code who issues the card (in our case, IT for Italy); last name; first name; date of birth; personal identification numberwhich corresponds to the tax code shown on the front; identification number of the institution (500001 plus the name of the institution, i.e. SSN-MIN HEALTH); card identification numberthat means health card number (it is the one in the lower left, field n. 8); and finally the deadline.





