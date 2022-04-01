here’s what changes from April 1st





From 1 April there will also be news for the green pass, but pay attention to the rules – Ansa

Stop the green pass for outdoor restaurants and public transport, via the obligation of super green pass at work, relaxation of the rules on contacts at school, abolition of the quarantine for close contacts of

positive, even not vaccinated, masks at work including surgical and not necessarily Ffp2.

These are some of the innovations that will come into force at the end, after more than two years, of the state of emergency approved to deal with Covid on January 31, 2020 and gradually extended. The deadline is today March 31, the last day, at least from a bureaucratic point of view, of the “Covid era”.

There will no longer be General Figliuolo’s commissioner structure to manage the vaccination campaign, but it is born

L’Unit for the completion of the vaccination campaign and for the adoption of other measures to combat the pandemic, led by Major General Tommaso Petroni.

Farewell also to the technical-scientific committee, established in February 2020 and protagonist especially during the first, dramatic year of the pandemic of the decisions that affected the lives of Italians. In short, from 1 April, the page is turned and a process begins which will gradually see the restrictions currently in force gradually being lifted.

.

Here are the main post-emergency steps

ACCESS TO WORKPLACES

From 1 April it will be possible for everyone, including over 50s, to access workplaces with the basic green pass

(vaccination, recovery, testing). From 1 May the green pass obligation will be eliminated.

VACCINATION OBLIGATION FOR HEALTH PROFESSIONALS AND HEALTHCARE WORKERS

The vaccination obligation remains until 31 December 2022 with suspension from work for health professionals and workers in hospitals and nursing homes.

GREEN PASS FOR ACTIVITIES AND SERVICES

The decree reshapes the use of the basic and reinforced green pass for activities and services. In particular, from 1 April the obligation of the green pass for outdoor catering services and for local or regional public transport will fall.

MASKS

In addition to the provisions for schools (see below), FFP2 masks are required until April 30 for: means of transport (airplanes, trains, buses, rental services with driver, ski lifts); shows open to the public that take place indoors or outdoors in theatrical halls, concert halls, cinemas, entertainment and live music venues and in other similar venues, events and sporting competitions.

From 1 April in the workplace it will be sufficient to wear surgical masks. The same is true for domestic and family service workers. AND rThere is an obligation to wear masks indoorswith the exception of private homes.

SCHOOL

As far as schools are concerned, the decree provides for new measures regarding the management of positive cases.

– Infant schools – Early childhood education services: in the presence of at least four cases among pupils in the same section / class group, the activities continue in the presence and teachers, educators and children over the age of six use FFP2 masks for ten days from the last contact with a positive person.

In the event of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the last contact, a rapid or molecular antigen test or a self-administered antigen test should be performed. In the latter case, the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

– Primary, lower secondary, upper secondary and vocational education and training systems: in the presence of at least four positive cases among the students, the activities continue in the presence and for the teachers and for the students who have passed the six years of age, the use of FFP2 masks is expected for ten days from the last contact with a positive person.

In the event of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the last contact, a rapid or molecular antigen test or a self-administered antigen test should be performed. In the latter case, the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

– Isolation: pupils of primary, lower secondary and upper secondary schools and of the vocational education and training system, in isolation due to Covid infection, can follow school activity in the integrated digital teaching mode accompanied by specific medical certification certifying the health conditions of the pupil. Readmission to class is subject to the sole demonstration of having carried out a rapid or molecular antigen test with negative result.

QUARANTHENE AND INSULATION

From 1 April only those who have contracted the virus will have to remain isolated at home. Those who have had close contact with a positive case will have to apply the self-monitoring regime (FFP2 mask for 10 days from the last contact, test at the first appearance of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the date of the last contact ).

However, the ministry specified in recent days, the timing of isolation does not change: a positive will have to stay at home at least 7 days (10 if not vaccinated) before undergoing the swab to ascertain any negativity and exit.

PLACES OF CULTURE AND ENTERTAINMENT

The Ministry of Culture has also released its own vademecum as from 1 April the modalities of access to places of culture and entertainment have changed.

Museums, exhibitions, archives and libraries. From 1 April 2022, for access to museums, archaeological parks,

exhibits, archives, libraries and other places of culture no longer require the possession of the reinforced green pass, nor of the basic one. The obligation to use surgical masks remains.

Cinema, theater and indoor concerts. From 1 to 30 April 2022 for participation in the shows that take place indoors, the possession of the so-called reinforced green pass and the obligation to wear the

FFP2 masks.

Cinema, theater and concerts outdoors: from 1 to 30 April 2022 for participation in the shows that take place outdoors it is required to be in possession of the so-called basic green pass and the obligation to wear

FFP2 masks.

OTHER PLACES

The reinforced green pass it will also remain in effect until April 30 for wellness centers, game rooms, discos, congresses and indoor sporting events.

What happens after April. The other deadlines

MAY 1 – The obligation of the Green pass ends almost everywhere. V.it is also the obligation of masks in indoor places and on means of transport.

JUNE 15 – Vaccination obligations lapse for school personnel, military personnel, police and public aid officers, local police, prison administration employees and in general workers within prisons for adults and minors, personnel of the National Cybersecurity Agency. These categories have already returned to work since 25 March (the day the decree comes into force) with the basic Green pass by making the antigenic swab every two days. The vaccine obligation will remain in force beyond this date only for healthcare personnel and RSA.

30 JUNE – This is the deadline set for return to the office in presence in the private sphere. Until that date there will be the possibility of resorting to so-called ‘agile work’ in the private sector without the individual agreement between employer and employee.

DECEMBER 31 – It is the last deadline of the calendar. Until then, the vaccine obligation for health and RSA personnel will remain in force. And visits by family members and visitors to people hospitalized in hospitals and social welfare residences will be allowed only with the Super Green Pass.