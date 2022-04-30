here’s what changes from May 1st





May 1st 2022 is an important step for the loosening of government regulations to combat Covid: some important steps concern above all the green pass, which ceases to be mandatory for bars and restaurants even indoors, workplaces, sports activities, cinema and parties. For the elimination of the masks, especially on means of transport and in healthcare facilities, on the other hand, it is necessary to wait until June 15 and they remain “recommended” in all other cases. We explain the details

GREEN PASS ELIMINATED IN BARS, RESTAURANTS, CINEMAS. AND WORKPLACES. IT REMAINS FOR LAWFUL, HEALTHCARE AND VISITORS IN HOSPITALS AND RSA

The decree of 17 March set the date of May 1stL’elimination of the green pass as a requirement for access to workplaces.

Also from May 1st the green pass obligation for:

bars, restaurants, even indoors;

canteens and continuous catering;

indoor shows (cinemas and theaters) and sporting events;

University students;

spas;

indoor sports activities;

locker rooms;

conventions and congresses;

training courses;

indoor cultural, social and recreational centers;

public competitions;

game rooms, betting rooms, bingo halls, casinos;

face-to-face visual interviews with inmates;

indoor parties and discos;

means of transport.

Instead, only the June 15 next thevaccination obligation borne by workers belonging to police forces, the armed forces, school and university staff, as well as for the over 50sand remains until the end of this year, that is, until December 31, 2022 the vaccination obligation, under penalty of suspension from work, for health professions and hospital workers. The green pass obligation continues until the end of the year also for visitors to RSA, hospice and hospital wards of hospitals.

Finally, the passenger locator form: iThe document was introduced in the summer of 2021 to regulate departures and contained all the information necessary to locate the traveler in the event of any contagion from Covid during the journey.

FOR THE MASKS YOU MUST WAIT: THE OBLIGATION ON THE MEANS OF TRANSPORT CONTINUES, MASKS IN THE CLOSED PLACES OTHERWISE “RECOMMENDED” UNTIL 15 JUNE

The obligation to wear FFP2 type masks it remains in two contexts

1) for access to public transportand in particular:

planes carrying people

ships and ferries for interregional transport

interregional passenger trains: Intercity, Intercity Night and High Speed

public service bus on a route connecting more than two regions

buses used for rental services with driver;

local or regional public transport

means of school transport dedicated to primary, lower and upper secondary school students

2) for shows open to the public that take place indoors:

theatrical halls,

concert halls,

cinemas,

entertainment and live music venues and other similar venues

indoor sporting events and competitions

health facilities

In addition, workers, users, visitors to health, social-health and social-assistance facilities must continue to wear masks: such as hospitality and long-term care facilities, assisted health residences (RSA), hospices, rehabilitation facilities, residential for the elderly (including non self-sufficient).

And in any case It is recommended to wear masks (of any kind) in all indoor places, public or open to the public.

Exempt from the obligation to wear a mask there are still children under the age of six; people with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of the mask, as well as people who have to communicate with a person with disabilities in order not to be able to use the device; those who are doing sports.



