here’s what changes with the news just announced

WhatsApp, news announced for the messaging app: here’s what changes with this new proposed update.

Air of news for the most used messaging app ever; to announce the changes for WhatsApp the same Mark Zuckerberg, head of the old Facebook group, now in effect Meta.

WA has been part of our daily life for several years now, and has also become essential for business communications and public services; for this, by increasing the use, several updates are necessary. Here’s what’s new for the messaging app.

WhatsApp, the news arrives: here’s what changes

Apparently the big news for the app concerns the ephemeral messages, introduced in Italy a little over a year ago now; these particular messages, by setting the timer, self-destruct automatically without leaving any trace and thus guaranteeing greater privacy.

“Not all messages have to stay forever” explains Zuckerberg on Facebook; apparently in fact it is now possible to set up the new chats so that all the messages we send inside them are deleted by themselves.

To use this feature, you just need to go to Account, then click on Privacy and Default message timer; the feature is slowly arriving in various countries around the world and soon all users will have the opportunity to use it.

Among other novelties, the possibility of three different types of timers: no longer just 7 days, but even 90 days or just 24 hours. This feature fills a gap that many have attributed to the app and that instead, for example, the other widely used messaging app, Telegram, already had.

However, some “defects” remain, because however, you can always take screenshots of messages, which are not deleted if they are forwarded or included in a reply.