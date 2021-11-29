Over the past 20 years, the number of people choosing to eliminate meat from their diet has increased. The Eurispes Italy 2021 Report states that vegetarians and vegans today represent 8.2% of the population. A choice that arises for various reasons. First the awareness that a diet based mainly on foods of plant origin is good for health.

In addition, vegetarianism is seen as an important aid in safeguarding the ecosystem of the Earth. But precisely because it represents a radical change in one’s life, it is often criticized. In fact, the debate on the benefits of vegetarian and vegan diets is still open today.

But are we sure we know the pros of a diet mainly made of plant foods? Here’s what could really reduce cancer risk and protect the body from high cholesterol and high blood sugar. Based on the research of the AIRC, we discover how a diet based mainly on food of plant origin acts on the body.

The benefits of the vegetarian diet

Numerous researches and studies have shown that eating plant-based foods is essential for the proper functioning of our body.

It has also been shown that prevention is possible thanks to a diet of this type. In fact, those who choose a vegetarian or vegan lacto-ovo diet run less risk of contracting chronic diseases and cancers. This, of course, does not mean completely eliminating meat and fish from one’s diet.

The health of those who eat vegetables, legumes and cereals could therefore be better than those who consume a lot of meat. Those who follow a vegetarian diet are less likely to get type 2 diabetes, high blood sugar, cancer and obesity. But what does all this depend on?

We know that a high consumption of saturated fats and sugars can lead to disease. Conversely, a diet based on fresh vegetables, cereals, legumes, nuts, fresh fruit and seeds can have significant benefits. These include the reduction of bad cholesterol levels in the blood. Again, a drop in blood glucose values.

Thanks to the intake of fiber, the risk of contracting cardiovascular diseases, diabetes 2 and cancers of the digestive system is lowered. It also seems that the phytocompounds (beta-carotene etc) contained in plants are essential for preventing chronic diseases.

However, everyone’s diet must be varied and include as many different foods as possible. Each contributes to the well-being of the organism. Therefore, as the medicine advises, it is good not to opt for drastic choices. Finally, being vegetarian and eating large amounts of sugar, fat and cheese does not mean having a balanced diet.

