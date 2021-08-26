here’s what Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt were forced to do at Disneyland

Jungle Cruise: part of the cast enjoyed in an unusual way

Jungle Cruise is the new hit Disney of the big screen that has revived the famous attraction of the same name of the amusement parks Disneyland, a peculiar exploration of the jungle aboard a boat. The film, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (The Man on the Train – The Commuter, Black Adam) with protagonisti Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt, is collecting several hits at the box office and this is not surprising considering the skilful mix of action and fun, in full de Mickey’s House. On the occasion of the arrival of the feature film in theaters, the two aforementioned actors were the protagonists of a nice curtain.

The couple, in fact, entertained the Disneyland guests physically, accompanied by the biting irony of Jack Whitehall providing awkward questions to the two, which they had to ask the public, while the lucky ones were aboard the amusement park attraction Jungle Cruise. The result is really hilarious as can be seen from the video you find above (also available on the YouTube channel of Walt Disney Studios), with so much irony, smiles and above all so much emotion in finding a couple of Hollywood stars at such a negligible distance.

Jungle Cruise is produced by Walt Disney Pictures, Seven Bucks Productions, Davis Entertainment, Flynn Picture Company, Zaftig Films And TSG Entertainment with executive production by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Beau Flynn, John Davis And John Fox. The cast of the film, scripted by Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra, John Requa, JD Payne And Patrick McKay, sees a cast also composed of Edgar Ramirez in the role of Aguirre, Jesse Plemons in the part of Prince Joachim, Paul Giamatti who interprets Nile and many others. The film is available in cinemas from 28 July, while from 30 July it is possible to buy it on Disney + with VIP Access.

