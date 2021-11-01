Sports

here’s what happened at the end of the match with Salernitana

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee28 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read

Many wanted to look for (nonexistent) reasons for the exclusion of Lorenzo Insigne against the Salerno, despite the captain of the Naples was the real workaholic in this start of the season, despite the prospect of rest already in the match won against Bologna, despite the “turn-over” – the rotations, Spalletti he prefers it that way. Disagreements between Insigne and his coach? Not at all.

Insigne Napoli Spalletti

At the end Spalletti he rejoices with great enthusiasm, this victory is very important and he also dedicates it to his son Samuele, who came from Milan to see his father’s Napoli. And complimenting his boys, Luciano runs across the field to embrace Insigne and therefore if there has been a misunderstanding that is the moment in which the page is turned. Because the team comes first“, he wrote The Gazzetta dello Sport in its current edition.


Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee28 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Mitrou-Long is unstoppable, the Fortitudo never in the game

12 hours ago

stunned by a fight, heart tests in the hospital

1 day ago

“Pioli is to be taken as an example!”, The former player’s praise to the Rossoneri

22 hours ago

Rhythmic gymnastics world cup, Italy gold for hoops and clubs, silver in the five balls – Corriere.it

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button