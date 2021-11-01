here’s what happened at the end of the match with Salernitana

Many wanted to look for (nonexistent) reasons for the exclusion of Lorenzo Insigne against the Salerno, despite the captain of the Naples was the real workaholic in this start of the season, despite the prospect of rest already in the match won against Bologna, despite the “turn-over” – the rotations, Spalletti he prefers it that way. Disagreements between Insigne and his coach? Not at all.

“At the end Spalletti he rejoices with great enthusiasm, this victory is very important and he also dedicates it to his son Samuele, who came from Milan to see his father’s Napoli. And complimenting his boys, Luciano runs across the field to embrace Insigne and therefore if there has been a misunderstanding that is the moment in which the page is turned. Because the team comes first“, he wrote The Gazzetta dello Sport in its current edition.



