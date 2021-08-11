News

here’s what | have in common Friend

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the center court to watch the ladies' singles final of the Championships, Wimbledon between Serena Williams of U.S.A. and Simona Halep of Romania at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, United Kingdom on July 13, 2019. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, very different from each other. By character, by nature, by inclination to life as a royal. Yet it turned out that the two share a talent… (photo: AP)

One never over the top, the other revolutionary. One ready to adapt to everything, the other to practically nothing. One used to act head on, the other belly. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle they are like the devil and holy water. Opposite in everything, similar in almost nothing. Only the title of Duchess unites them but, for the rest, between the two sisters-in-law it is easier to find the differences than the equals.

Kate Middleton, “geek” since I was a child

In the week in which, in the UK, the results of the A-levels – the equivalent of our baccalaureate exams – are made known to students– the British media indulge in telling the world how the Royals went to school. And, in the account of the votes taken by the members of the Royal Family, surprise! It is learned that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, at school, were both “nerd”.

CHECK OUT MORE NEWS ABOUT KATE MIDDLETON

It turns out, so, that Kate Middleton was doing very well at school. And that he even took higher marks than Prince William. Predisposed to study since childhood, the Duchess of Cambridge he obtained, at the time of Marlborough College in Wiltshire, two A’s – the highest grade at A-level – in mathematics and art and a B in English, earning entry to the St. Andrews University, in Scotland, where she later met her future husband.

Meghan Markle, focused and talented

Raised in America, Meghan Markle he did not follow the same course of study and evaluation system as the Royal Family. It is well known, however, that in 1992, the year in which secondary education began, he chose the Immaculate Heart High School, where it was known as a student who worked hard and who was very focused.

At the time of high school, however, it was particularly suitable for the theatre, so much so that he performed in various theatrical productions at both Immaculate Heart and Loyola High School. As reported by the Mirror, Markle’s former acting teacher, Gigi Perreau, called his most famous pupil “brilliant”.

Browse the gallery

Loading...
Advertisements
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton: personality and lifestyle in comparison. Photos

And even if in the United States the A-levels are not awarded and the score obtained by Meghan to enter the university is not known, it is still known that the Duchess reached the level required to access the Northwestern University, Evanston in Illinois, in 2003. And that’s not all. It is also known that Markle, at the time of the university, did an internship at the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires, in Argentina, where he learned to speak Spanish. Evidently the Duchess of Sussex is brought to languages, since in the curriculm she also boasts the knowledge of the French, studied for six years.

*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Future princess Meghan Markle is seen in these rare pre school and elementary photographs from her 9 years at Hollywood Little red house school. She is seen having written a tender letter thanking the teachers and the school for the 9 years she spent there and also there is a beautiful letter written by her father Thomas sending best wishes to her and her best friend Ninaki

Meghan Markle at school (photo: La Presse)

Unlike William and Harry, definitely not too good for study, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have always shone among the school desks. Intelligent, ambitious, with clear goals in mind. Perhaps that is why cohabitation at court, between the two, has become impossible. After all, an ancient proverb also says it: two roosters in a chicken coop cannot fit there.

SEE THE GALLERY:

MEGHAN AND KATE: PERSONALITY AND LIFESTYLE IN COMPARISON. PHOTO

NOT ONLY KATE’S CHILDREN: THE FIRST ROYAL BABY SCHOOL DAY. PHOTO

Friend ©REPRODUCTION RESERVED


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

441
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
418
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
409
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
357
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
327
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
314
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
311
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
304
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
302
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
282
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top