here’s what | have in common Friend

One never over the top, the other revolutionary. One ready to adapt to everything, the other to practically nothing. One used to act head on, the other belly. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle they are like the devil and holy water. Opposite in everything, similar in almost nothing. Only the title of Duchess unites them but, for the rest, between the two sisters-in-law it is easier to find the differences than the equals.

Kate Middleton, “geek” since I was a child

In the week in which, in the UK, the results of the A-levels – the equivalent of our baccalaureate exams – are made known to students– the British media indulge in telling the world how the Royals went to school. And, in the account of the votes taken by the members of the Royal Family, surprise! It is learned that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, at school, were both “nerd”.

It turns out, so, that Kate Middleton was doing very well at school. And that he even took higher marks than Prince William. Predisposed to study since childhood, the Duchess of Cambridge he obtained, at the time of Marlborough College in Wiltshire, two A’s – the highest grade at A-level – in mathematics and art and a B in English, earning entry to the St. Andrews University, in Scotland, where she later met her future husband.

Meghan Markle, focused and talented

Raised in America, Meghan Markle he did not follow the same course of study and evaluation system as the Royal Family. It is well known, however, that in 1992, the year in which secondary education began, he chose the Immaculate Heart High School, where it was known as a student who worked hard and who was very focused.

At the time of high school, however, it was particularly suitable for the theatre, so much so that he performed in various theatrical productions at both Immaculate Heart and Loyola High School. As reported by the Mirror, Markle’s former acting teacher, Gigi Perreau, called his most famous pupil “brilliant”.

And even if in the United States the A-levels are not awarded and the score obtained by Meghan to enter the university is not known, it is still known that the Duchess reached the level required to access the Northwestern University, Evanston in Illinois, in 2003. And that’s not all. It is also known that Markle, at the time of the university, did an internship at the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires, in Argentina, where he learned to speak Spanish. Evidently the Duchess of Sussex is brought to languages, since in the curriculm she also boasts the knowledge of the French, studied for six years.

Unlike William and Harry, definitely not too good for study, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have always shone among the school desks. Intelligent, ambitious, with clear goals in mind. Perhaps that is why cohabitation at court, between the two, has become impossible. After all, an ancient proverb also says it: two roosters in a chicken coop cannot fit there.

