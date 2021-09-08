Here’s what he contributed to the institutions they have at Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies

NewTuscia – Over the past year, Grayscale Inc. has become something of a synonym for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, at least from the perspective of traditional institutional investors. In fact, even the numbers tell the same story, with assets under management growing from just under $ 2 billion in early 2020 to over $ 50 billion at press time.

This is a strong growth rate, especially for the institutional side of the market. However, which entities exactly were part of the aforementioned wave?

Well, according to Phil Bonello, Director of Research at Grayscale Investments, most of the incoming institutional interest is “dominated by Hedge Funds and Family Offices”. While the executive commented on the growing enthusiasm among pensions and endowments, Bonello was quick to emphasize their nature as “slow institutions”.

A similar point was made recently by crypto-investment firm Copper’s Asen Kostadinov, with the official continuing to speculate that Coinbase’s IPO will only spur more institutional interest from these same players.

The Reasons For Growth

But what were the reasons for this growth? Bonello, during a recent appearance on Thinking Crypto, commented that what has happened in recent months is that the monetary inflation narrative has caught on.

This narrative, promoted by Paul Tudor Jones last year and presented from an institutional business perspective, has won many supporters over the past year, he added.

The above, along with the appreciation in M2, may have contributed to institutions that have taken Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrency market more seriously than in the past.

Bonello also talked about GBTC and how it has been trading at a discount lately. According to the manager,

“It’s not something we necessarily have to slow down on. It’s really just a market phenomenon and, you know, it’s a question of market supply and demand. “

At the time of writing, GBTC’s premium had dropped to 12.61%. It is worth noting, however, that a few weeks ago, the same was down to 18.92%, the lowest point ever.

The future of GBTC

In recent months, there has been a lot of talk about the future of GBTC, with Grayscale Investments and Michael Sonnenshein saying that “our intention has always been to convert these products into an ETF when permitted”.

The company’s research director also expressed his support, with the executive adding that there is still “a long way to go in this regulatory environment”.

Bonello also admitted that Greyscale Inc.i approaches companies with plans to buy GBTC to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies rather than jumping through hoops to buy the underlying asset, with the executive hailing the accounting benefits that come with. such a step.

Interestingly, a similar point was raised by Avanti’s Caitlin Long a few months ago when she commented on Tesla’s purchase of Bitcoin.

Finally, the grayscale executive also had his say on how Dogecoin, the leading “joke coin” of the cryptocurrency market, has done recently. He said:

“I don’t think you can fight it. It’s the market. And, if the market decides that DOGE is worth more than $ 60 billion or more, then yes. This is the idea of ​​financial populism “.

Conclusion

Cryptocurrencies are becoming much more accepted and used now more than ever, their reputation is getting better from year to year, and this has contributed to the growth of those companies that have taken Bitcoin and other digital currencies.