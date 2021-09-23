here’s what he had to undergo

Johnny Depp’s life has never been easy, since his childhood he had to face really tough challenges. Here’s what happened.

In the recent past we hear more of Johnny Depp for the matter with Amber Heard rather for his performances on the big screen. A story that continues to be discussed even if, apparently, all the clues lead to the actor’s complete innocence.

For the uninitiated, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard do they married. A marriage that ended badly with a fight in court following a heavy accusation against the actor. The charge was of Domestic violence, which the actor flatly denied. A case that has made a lot of talk, even with the English tabloids who have used harsh words against Depp. One above all, the Sun who defined it as “beater of wives“. Tabloid brought to court by the same actor.

Beyond the latest legal wrangling, Johnny Depp’s life has always been full of obstacles. The American actor, it seems, has never made a secret of using drugs but the real reason it all starts is really terrible. A full-blown drama that inevitably marked the actor’s life.

Johnny Depp’s terrible childhood

Yesterday evening, for Johnny Depp, represented a lot. An important recognition for his huge career. To the San Sebastian Festival received the Donostia award for his career. A truly valuable award that in history has been received, among others, by Gregory Peck, Vittorio Gassman And Meryl Streep. Precisely on this occasion he wanted to tell a terrible moment from his past.

The moment to which we refer is that of his childhood. Depp, in a past interview with the magazine Rolling Stone, spoke of the relationship with his mother. He defined it thus: “My mother was perhaps the worst human being I’ve ever met in my life ”. Betty Sue, his mother, from a very young age began to form an addiction to drugs for epilepsy. The childhood of Depp and his brothers was lived with a absent father it’s a unstable mother. The actor will tell how his mother beat them for no reason.

At that difficult time, little Johnny began using drugs at the age of 12. It all began when he assisted his mother and brought her some nerve pills. Seeing the real effect of those pills someday he decided to take one. From that moment on, nothing was the same as before.

Despite many public appearances with his mother, Johnny Depp’s life was marked by his childhood. This, however, is a small burden that he will carry with him forever but which has not prevented him from becoming one of the greatest actors in the history of world cinema. And, on 22 September, all his efforts were recognized.