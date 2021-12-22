here’s what he surprisingly communicated to Vlahovic. Arrivabene confirms what was anticipated about Dybala, but it gets difficult. And Raiola will absorb part of the sale of De Ligt “

The colleague Tancredi Palmeri on Tmw he expressed himself on the Juventus market on the columns of Tmw. Her words: “There is no peace for Juventus. Now that things seemed to be going well on the pitch, or at least not going badly, bad news rained on all fronts of the future and future market. Two concern more or less known situations, or in any case publicly exploded, that is, those of Dybala and de Ligt. But first and more pressing, there is the most interesting front.

Vlahovic-Juventus was still difficult, but the state of the art was that Juve had collected the player’s favor, reciprocated with the promise to act to be able to secure it, to the point that someone in the club had wondered if it was not the case to hijack the budget for the renewal of Dybala rather on the purchase of Vlahovic.

But now the situation has partially changed: Juve has communicated to Vlahovic that at the moment it has no room to keep faith with the promise of marriage, and that while the intention remains, it cannot offer guarantees. In the event of non-participation in the Champions League, it is not mentioned at all, but even in the event of a minimum fourth place purchase is not guaranteed, due to the fact that the Bianconeri are very involved in this Champions League. Vlahovic did not expect this turning point, and at this point he will have to decide what to do, and if eventually offers will arrive from the Premier: at least € 65 million perhaps from a Tottenham back in the Champions League, or in any case only from an elite team (City?) .

In the meantime, there is also the Dybala situation: two weeks ago I warned you that the situation on the renewal was not as smooth as it seemed, and before Juve-Cagliari, Arrivabene’s words about “certain players came like a bolt from the blue. attached more to their agents than to the shirt “. The renewal commission is actually the main boulder to be removed, as well as a million to be divided between salary and bonus, but as mentioned the renewal is not just a formality.

And if that weren’t enough, Raiola’s words about de Ligt explode: they classify Juve as a second-tier club, and that make it clear that the Dutchman’s desire to leave is now an established fact. The € 130 million clause for the departure is of little use, because no one would ever dream of paying a similar amount for a player whose value at the moment is € 60 million: Raiola would gladly place him at Barcelona, ​​but he knows he cannot afford it; easier one between Manchester United, PSG, and not to underestimate Bayern with defensive problems. Given the highest-paid player’s salary in Italy, Juventus would be satisfied with even half of the clause. Obvious: the hope is to get as much as possible. But the problem is that Raiola between various commissions will absorb an important slice of what will be spent on de Ligt: and this time the price cannot rise as it did for a Pogba at its peak, compared to a just normal de Ligt … “.