here’s what he thought of the worst

Will Smith told himself through an autobiographical book. The actor revealed a backstory about his father that could have become dramatic.

Will Smith has marked several generations. His long career has brought him to the Olympus of those who will never be forgotten. Recently, the actor and rapper decided to talk about himself. He did so through an autobiographical book published in Italy by11 November with the title “Myself“.

A very heartfelt text written together with the blogger Mark Manson. Inside you will also find completely new images. The themes, as easily predictable, will be really many. These range from violent father, atmeeting with Muhammad Ali up to the question of racism.

Especially the topic of the violent father it’s very hot. The actor, as reported by Business Italians, revealed a truly terrible backstory. Which he did not bring to completion but which marked him throughout his life. A lived tragedy in the first person that he decided to share with the whole world.

Will Smith’s terrible thought

Some situations are really difficult to overcome. Will Smith’s childhood wasn’t easy at all. He lived with an abusive father. The same man, as stated by the actor, took a punches her mother on the head. Those moments are etched in the actor’s mind. Above all, a thought touched him. That of kill his father.

The affair took place when he had 9 years. Mom had been beaten so badly by fall on the ground and start spitting blood. A moment that has not abandoned him in his entire life. A moment where he is felt guilty for not defending his mother. So he promised to kill him. The thought came to him as he pushed him into a wheelchair due to a bad illness. At that moment, Will Smith was taken by so many mixed feelings. But, in the end, he didn’t give in to bad temptation.

READ ALSO >>> Will Smith and Fabio Rovazzi in the same hotel room: the video goes viral

Moments that could have become dramatic. Mark it for life. But, the actor, it stopped just in time. A small preview thanks to the magazine “People”Which published a extract right on each other.