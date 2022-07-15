here’s what her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez thinks of her!

While Jennifer Lopez has found love in the arms of actor Ben Affleck, her ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, recently revealed, in a podcast, what he thought of his former companion…

Before returning to Ben Affleck’s arms, Jennifer Lopez was engaged to sportsman Alex Rodriguez. More than a year after their breakup, the latter revealed what he thought of his ex-girlfriend.

A beautiful statement

Alex Rodriguez was a guest on the podcast The Martha Stewart Podcast in which he returned to his relationship with his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez. And against all odds, the former baseball player had nothing but nice things to say about the star.

“He is the most talented human being I have ever met. She is a hard worker. And I think she’s the greatest performing artist in the world today,” he said.

And to add:

We had a great time. Thank goodness no regrets. Life is Beautiful. I am very lucky. I wake up every morning and I thank God for my health, for my beautiful daughters, who are now 17 and 14 years old.

Jennifer Lopez engaged to Ben Affleck again

After her separation from Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez had decided to give her ex Ben Affleck a chance. As a reminder, the actor and the singer were in a relationship from 2002 to 2004, before separating. Many years later, the couple have found each other and are now spinning perfect love.

Last April, Ben Affleck asked J-Lo in marriage in the most beautiful way. “Saturday night, in my favorite place in the world (a good bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on one knee and proposed to me. I was totally caught off guard and just looked him in the eye smiling and crying, trying somehow to realize that after 20 years it’s happening again. I was really speechless, ”she confided then.

A real fairy tale for the couple who moved into a villa estimated at 60 million dollars, located in Beverly Hills.