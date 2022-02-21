here’s what industry veterans expect

As the total cryptocurrency market capitalization fell below $2 trillion last week, Increasingly, top crypto executives have been talking about a potential ongoing bear market or “crypto winter.”

Contrary to the expectations of many in the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin (BTC) failed to rise above $68,000 in 2021 and continued to drop below $40,000 in early 2022, causing significant losses for large cryptocurrency investors like MicroStrategy.

However, a possible crypto winter could be quite useful for the industry by giving a boost in improving the technology, according to Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of the Ethereum blockchain. Lower cryptocurrency prices could help nurture sustainable long-term projects while removing short-term speculative attention, Buterin said in an interview with Bloomberg on Saturday:

“Winters are the time when a lot of those apps go down and you can see which projects are really sustainable in the long run, both in their models and their teams and their people.”

The 28-year-old cryptocurrency billionaire noted that lPeople who are “very involved in the sector, and especially in the construction of things”, they actually welcome a bear market. “They welcome the bear market because when you have these long periods where prices move up by large amounts – it obviously makes a lot of people happy – but it also tends to invite a lot of very short-term speculative attention.” Buterin added.

If true, cryptocurrency projects will definitely have enough time to improve the technology until the next rally, as some crypto experts believe that the next bull market will not come until the end of 2024.

DuJun, co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange Huobi, believes that the next Bitcoin bull run will not occur until 2024 and is likely to occur after Bitcoin’s fourth halving, which is expected to take place in July 2024.

The three previous BTC halvings, including the previous one that occurred in 2020, triggered subsequent Bitcoin price growth due to a scheduled slowdown in new BTC supply. Occurring only once every four years, the upcoming Bitcoin halving will reduce the Bitcoin block reward from 6.25 BTC to 3,125 BTC.

Pointing to a massive crypto winter of 2018, which followed Bitcoin’s second halving and subsequent rally in 2017, Du underscored that the crypto market has been moving in cycles tied to halvings, stating:

“If this cycle continues, we are now in the early stages of a bear market. Following this cycle, it won’t be until late 2024 or early 2025 when we can welcome the next Bitcoin bull market.”

Bitcoin halving chart. Source: Natixis

Du added that it is very difficult to accurately predict cryptocurrency market cycles because there are many other factors, including geopolitical issues such as war, COVID-19, and others.

Previously, Jirayut Srupsrisopa, CEO of major cryptocurrency exchange based in Thailand, Bitkub Capital Group Holdings, also predicted that in 2024 there will be a “golden period” for Bitcoin and the crypto markets in general due to the BTC halving

At the end of 2021, the CEO of Kraken, Jesse Powell, too, spoke of a potentially imminent crypto winter, stating that anything below $40,000 was a “buying opportunity.”

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $37,653, down more than 33% in the past 365 days, according to data from CoinGecko.

Clarification: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.

