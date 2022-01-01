Here’s what it is

Starting from 6 January, new cashback discounts are ready for Poste Italiane customers. We reveal the details of the brand new Bonus for BancoPosta and PostePay.

It is true that the Epiphany takes all holidays away. But it is also true that some initiatives are specific to the period of January 6 and could reserve surprises also in the following months. From Poste Italiane, for example, a series of very interesting initiatives arrive, both for current account holders with BancoPosta accounts and for PostePay holders. A further push for the use of traceable payment systems rather than cash, so as to put a stop to tax evasion. It is not only Poste of course. Since his inauguration, Prime Minister Mario Draghi has put pressure on the problem of tax evasion, considered the worst for our country, to be solved. And traceability is one of the most accredited systems.

The pandemic, given the increasing use of online practices, has significantly accelerated the process of traceable tools. And to stay abreast of change, taxpayers need to have an incentive to proceed along this path, abandoning less orthodox practices to make room for more suitable tools. PostePay and BancoPosta, therefore, will guarantee precisely this type of initiative, encouraging consumers to adopt this type of payment through a specific incentive. Connected to local resellers.

Bonus Befana, the Poste initiative: this is how it works

As mentioned, PostePay customers will continue to take advantage of a cashback system, with direct credits to the card used within five working days. An initiative that will go on until December 31st. However, there remains the possibility of a mirror system that can be used in such a way as to save about 5% in cashback. Those who go on vacation, for example, will benefit from a discount of 100 euros on a hypothetical price of 2 thousand. Just book on the Alpitour website and make the payment by BancoPosta or PostePay card. The only limitation is the inability to use the discount for ferry tickets and SwanTour and PressTour products.

But that is not all. Starting from January 6th, a discount will also be active for those who decide to enroll in the British School. Poste Italiane, in fact, has activated an agreement that will allow you to take advantage of a 20% discount (always in cashback) on the registration fee. And again, a 5% cashback discount will cover all those who rent a Zig Zag Sharing scooter. Once again, the only condition will be payment with the Post Office tools. Be careful though, because the latter service will be available only in Turin, Milan and Rome. The Befana Bonus will also extend to shopping at the supermarket, with discounts of 5% in agreement with Tuodì, Picard, Fresco Mercato and Gelmarket. Another 4% on Ventis and, finally, 5% with Giordano Vini.