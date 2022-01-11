here’s what it means: Revenews

The American singer and actress has revealed the meaning of her new tattoo of a rose.

Selena Gomez’s new tattoo has certainly not gone unnoticed. In fact, the latest tattoo that the American singer and actress gave herself makes a fine show on the upper back. It is about a large colored rose, in the center of the neck, the lower edges of which seem to run along the spine.

The tattoo artist Keith Scott “Bang Bang” McCurdy, who has two studios in New York and who also talks about himself on Instagram, signs the design. And it is on the @bangbangnyc profile that the artist published the tattoo image of the twenty-nine year old pop star. “Watercolor on Selena Gomez – he writes – Thank you for always being wonderful”.

But what does that big pink rose mean? “I’ve always wanted a rose and now I have one”says Gomez as BuzzFeed reports. To understand more, then, Selena told some more details about the flower on the occasion of the show ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’. Thus we discover that the tattoo it has to do with the nickname her friend Cara Delevingne does gave her.

“He calls me Rosebudm, so it’s a nickname – he explained – I’ve always wanted a rose and now I have one, and I love it”.

Cara herself has a very similar colored tattoo, by McCurdy himself who seals the friendship with Selena. After all, Gomez loves to wear tattoos on her skin represent his relationships with “people who have left a significant mark on my life”.

Photo Kikapress