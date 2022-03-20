Here’s What Kim Kardashian Thinks About Getting Pete Davidson’s Name Tattoo Coming Soon

kim kardashian talked about getting Pete Davidson’s name tattooed soon as proof of the love they have. After she confessed that her boyfriend had her name tattooed, the socialite revealed if she would do something similar for him.

After long months of hiding their relationship, Kim Kardashian and Peter Davidson They finally made their courtship official. Despite the fact that they were seen very romantically dating and even traveling, neither of them had confirmed it until the comedian referred to the socialite as his girlfriend in an interview.

After a judge finally granted Kim Kardashian a divorce from Kanye West after requesting it for more than a year, the Skims creator went public with her relationship with Pete Davidson. Through a series of photos in which she appears with the “Saturday Night Live” star, the businesswoman shouted her love from the rooftops.

Kim Kardashian confessed if she would be willing to tattoo Pete Davidson’s name

In a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres For the program “The Ellen Show”, Kim Kardashian confessed that Pete Davidson had done a few tattoos in honor of her, including her name. As romantic as she finds her gesture to the socialite, it’s something she wouldn’t do for him.

A source close to Kim Kardashian confessed to the news portal Hollywood Life that she would be willing to show her love for Pete Davidson, but it does not include tattooing his skin. “Kim will leave the topic of tattoos for Pete. She is not going to return the gesture of her putting ink on her skin”, they confessed.