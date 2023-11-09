Here’s what movies are coming to theaters in November

Although the spooky season is behind us and the holidays are still around the corner, there are plenty of movies waiting for November. This month, audiences can expect classic romantic comedies, action-packed thrillers, and new installments in familiar franchises. For tickets and showtimes, click here. Here’s a look at what’s hitting the big screen in November. 3 “What Happens Later” Axis Willa and Bill see each other for the first time in years when they both get stuck in the snow at the airport overnight. The cast includes Meg Ryan, David Duchovny and Hal Liggett. Watch the trailer in the video player above. “Priscilla” is the story of teenage Priscilla Beaulieu, how she met rock-and-roll superstar Elvis Presley and the personal moments they shared. The cast includes Jacob Elordi, Cailee Spaeny and Ari Cohen. “The Marsh King’s Daughter” is a film based on a woman who seeks revenge on the man who kidnapped her mother. The cast includes Daisy Ridley, Ben Mendelsohn and Brooklynn Prince. “Rumble Through the Dark” In the Mississippi Delta, a cage fighter is faced with paying off his debts while attempting to save his dying foster mother’s home. The cast includes Bella Thorne, Aaron Eckhart and Richie Coster. November 10 “The Marvels” Carol Danvers’ powers become entangled with Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau’s powers, forcing them to work together to save the universe. The cast includes Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson and Zawe Ashton. “Journey to Bethlehem” a live-action Christmas musical brings a new twist to the retelling of the story of Mary, Joseph and the birth of Jesus. The cast includes Antonio Banderas, Milo Manheim and Geno Seghers. A dispute about a winning “Your Lucky Day” lottery ticket turns into a deadly hostage situation where it’s up to the witnesses to see how far they will go to get a cut of the jackpot. The cast includes Angus Cloud, Elliot Knight and Jessica Garza. “Walden” A simple stenographer in a small Southern town discovers that he is dying and decides to begin working toward taking revenge on criminals who have escaped prosecution. The cast includes Emile Hirsch, Shane West and Kelly Garner. “Dream Scenario” Millions of strangers begin seeing Paul in their dreams and, when these appearances turn into a nightmare, the family man finds himself rising to new stardom. The cast includes Nicolas Cage, Lily Bird and Julianne Nicholson. November 17 “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” During the 10th Hunger Games, Coriolanus Snow pays tribute to and mentors the women of District 12. The cast includes Rachel Ziegler, Tom Blythe and Viola Davis. “Trolls Band Together” Poppy and Branch are on a mission to rescue Branch’s brother Floyd and reunite him with his two other brothers, who were once part of a boy band called “Brozone”. The cast includes Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake and Zooey Deschanel. “Thanksgiving” Following a tragic Black Friday riot, a Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts, the birthplace of the holiday. The cast includes Rick Hoffman, Gina Gershon and Patrick Dempsey. “May December” A married couple, whose romance made headlines 20 years ago, comes under pressure when an actress comes to research their past for a film. The cast includes Natalie Portman, Chris Tenzis and Charles Melton. November 22 “Wish” Asha is a young girl who wishes on a star and gets a more direct answer than she expected. The cast includes Evan Peters, Chris Pine and Alan Tudyk. “Napoleon” The film takes an in-depth look at Napoleon Bonaparte’s rise to emperor and his often volatile relationship with his wife Josephine. The cast includes Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby and Ludivine Sagnier. “Maestro” The love story of conductor-composer Leonard Bernstein and actress Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein comes to the big screen. The cast includes Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan and Matt Bomer. “Leave the World Behind” A cyberattack prevents a family from moving into a luxury rental home. After all their equipment is rendered useless, two strangers arrive at their door. The cast includes Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke. 24 November “Justice” A lawyer with a military past tracks down those responsible for murdering his wife and brother and taking away his daughter. The cast includes Kellan Lutz, Jeff Fahey and Efren Ramirez. “Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids” This film, narrated by Neil Patrick Harris, tells the story of the Cabbage Patch Kids and how they set the wheels in motion for the Black Friday that still exists today.

