here’s what other 4 fans were in the stands for the push against the blues!

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee52 mins ago
Salernitana, Il Roma: fans of 4 other teams infiltrated for the push against Napoli! Here are which fans were in the stands

Latest news Salernitana Napoli derby Serie A – On the stands at Arechi there were fans of other teams to push the grenade against Napoli

Latest news Salernitana NaplesBefore the Serie A derby, some areas of Salerno have also been set up pre-filtrations to try to identify any fans from other provinces in Campania. And therefore, without tickets: it was a long job, which also led to the choice of having a cordon in the separate Arechi ones. In fact, the stewards have created a buffer zone to be used in an emergency, which fortunately is not served.

But in addition to the moment of pre-match tension with clashes, as stated in today’s edition of The Roma, in fact, fairness and respect prevailed in the stands. Despite the classic choruses he teased: “Who does not jump is Neapolitan”, And “I hate Naples”. There the real news, however, is another: because i grenade fans were supported by other tifosi, arrived at the Arechi stadium to give support e pushed into the stands against Napoli. The newspaper on newsstands writes it today:

There was no shortage of classic derby teasing (“who does not jump is Neapolitan”) and hostile choirs (“Odio Napoli”) towards Neapolitan opponents. The twin supporters from Bari, Andria, Brescia and Gelsenkirchen (Schalke 04) also gave support to the grenade fans.

