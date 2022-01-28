Here’s what quantum computer is needed to break through Bitcoin’s cryptography

Today we hear more and more often about quantum computers: technology continues to make great strides day after day, and the results achieved by these devices are increasingly impressive. Just think of that team of researchers who, through the use of a quantum computer, managed to solve a problem in 4 minutes that, if “fed” to one of those computers that today we place in the “High Performance” range, it would have required “only” 2 and a half billion years to be solved.

Science therefore speaks directly with the facts, avoiding the “crap”. And although only the term “quantum” can suggest something science fiction, the use of these computers is becoming more and more widespread (for those who can afford it, of course). One of the latest studies carried out and published on AVS Quantum Science focused on the type of quantum computer needed to bypass Bitcoin’s cryptography. Or rather, the question that has arisen is: what could be the dimensions of a quantum computer capable of performing this function?

Nothing could be simpler to calculate: the team of researchers promptly developed a special tool, able to calculate how big a quantum computer should be capable of destroying Bitcoin’s cryptography, but also capable of simulate the molecule responsible for the biological fixation of nitrogen. All this has obviously been calculated taking into consideration the correction of any errors and the simulation of multiple algorithms in parallel through the physical addition of more qubits (which is none other than the quantum bit on which the operation of these computers is based).

The calculation of the dimensions was carried out starting from the principle that the encryption algorithm used by Bitcoin, such Elliptic Curve Digital Signature, will certainly be circumvented, in the future, by quantum computers, taking advantage of the time window (which varies from a few minutes to a few hours) between the announcement of a transaction and its integration into the blockchain. The number of qubits required is between 30 and 300 million, which is not a problem today, considering that quantum computers today use between 50 and 100 qubits to do their job. The surprising news, however, concerns the size: four years ago it was speculated that for a billion qubits were required to bypass RSA encryption, which corresponded approximately to a computer of the size of 100 square meters. Today, after a relatively short period of time, the same computing power could be “compressed” into a large device only 2.5 square meters, making work significantly more accessible.