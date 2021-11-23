here’s what role he would be perfect in according to the fans. And they are 100% right

Yesterday was the news that Keanu Reeves he said he was absolutely available and happy at the idea of ​​joining theMarvel Cinematic Universe, a franchise that fans have always hoped will welcome an actor so loved by the public and who over time has proven to be suitable for the action roles that the world of cinecomics could offer.

It is unclear whether the star of Matrix are currently in contact with Kevin Feige for a specific role, but we know that the president of Studios has admitted in the past that he takes the actor into account in practically every new film, hinting that it is only a matter of time before a suitable role is found to welcome Keanu Reeves in the MCU.

For fans on the web, however, everything is much simpler: there is only one role in the Marvel comics that would be absolutely perfect for the interpreter of John Wick, and it is a character already brought to the big screen by Nicolas Cage in 2007 and also performed by Gabriel Luna in the series Agents of SHIELD.

We obviously speak of Ghost Rider, the biker hell launched in 1972 in the Marvel Spotlight series and created by Roy Thomas And Gary Friedrich, authors of the texts, together with the cartoonist Mike Ploog.

After the versions played by Nicolas Cage and Gabriel Luna – respectively as the alter egos Johnny Blaze and Robbie Reyes -, which did not fully satisfy the public, fans have always hoped to see Ghost Rider on the big screen with a new face and maybe right inside the MCU. Could the flaming skull be in Keanu Reeves’ future? Surely Kevin Feige will have received the suggestion of the web.

For the moment, however, the actor is busy promoting Matrix Resurrections, the fourth installment in the saga created by the sisters Wachowski which will see him reprise the role of Neo alongside other historical faces such as Carrie-Ann Moss in the role of Trinity, Jada Pinkett Smith in that of Niobe, Lambert Wilson in the guise of the Merovingian e Daniel Bernhardt, who will return to play Agent Johnson. They join them Yahya Abdul-Mateen II like a new version of Morpheus, Jessica Henwick as a mysterious character named Bugs e Neil Patrick Harris in the role of the psychologist. Completing the cast, in roles still unknown, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell and Ellen Hollman.

Ghost Rider is one of the best Marvel characters pic.twitter.com/hD5xjaxX3j – Delta☀️ (@deltavangeIion) November 22, 2021

MANIFESTING KEANU REEVES IN THE MCU AS JOHNNY BLAZE / GHOST RIDER pic.twitter.com/DgPN7x3t40 – viv🌹check pinned📌 (@crimsonvmpire) November 23, 2021

Hear me out on this Johnny blaze ghost rider. pic.twitter.com/GK2wbyypfR – soul saber 123 (@ soulsaber123) November 22, 2021

When Marvel announces the Ghost Rider casting with either Norman Reedus or Keanu Reeves >>> pic.twitter.com/Rp8WrjgG7Q – Trey (@ t_Cray10) November 23, 2021

