Here’s what Spalletti must have thought at the final whistle of Napoli-Empoli. This defeat is a punch in the stomach that hurts unbearably

Napoli football – Today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport analyzes Napoli’s heavy defeat at home against Empoli. It is a result that hurts for the classification given that the Azzurri fell from first to fourth place in the space of a few weeks.

“Tu quoque, Aurelio? Because when it is over, and there is nothing else to think about, if not to suture that bleeding wound in the soul, Luciano Spalletti must have thought back to the hours, days, months, years he lived in alongside Andreazzoli, one of the favorite students who in the sky of Naples lets the dazzling blue be that of Empoli. take refuge in that melancholy that the injuries (Zielinski at the start and then Elmas in the end too) end up enveloping him: the second consecutive defeat to Maradona in the league is a punch in the pit of the stomach that leaves its marks, hurts unbearable and drags the more disordered thoughts to lengthen in sleepless nights “.