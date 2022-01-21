here’s what the new Task Manager will look like

The new operating system Windows 11 has been officially available for a few months now (to be precise since the beginning of October), but as is known it is a open construction site, a kind of work in progress, as evidenced by the gradual distribution of the free update from Windows 10. Not even Microsoft itself has ever denied it, continuing its work on the platform with the aim of smoothing out the imperfections still present and introducing some innovations, even at the level of interface, sometimes based on feedback received from users. Among the components that in the future will be affected by a restyling There is the Task Manager.

Task Manager will change its look in Windows 11

Known in Italian as Activity Management, will see its look renewed with the debut of the update known internally to the Redmond group with the code name Sun Valley 2 (the same that will introduce support for third-party widgets) or 22H2. We can take a preview look at the result thanks to the screenshot shared by the always attentive editors of the Windows Latest site.

We attach below a zoom to make the details better visible, consistent with the guidelines of the XAML language and with WinUI. In short, a restyling in the name of Fluent Design.

There will also be support for the now ubiquitous Dark Mode (the source of the image is The Verge) so as not to strain the eyes during the sessions spent in front of the monitor at night.

There are no changes at the level of functionality (there would be no need). The different sections of the app will be accessible by clicking on the buttons located on the left side.

L’interface of the Task Manager has remained substantially unchanged over the last few years. It has been like this from the days of the never forgotten Windows 7 to the most recent Windows 11. Now, someone at Microsoft believes it is ready to finally face a makeover. The appointment with the release of the update is set for the second half of the year.