Here’s what the restyled Skoda Karoq looks like, official teasers

Skoda has grown a lot in recent years and part of the credit certainly goes to Karoq. The compact SUV, launched in 2017, is now ready for the mid-career restyling and waiting to see it on November 30th, here it is anticipated in the first official teasers.

Observant readers will remember the spy photos which in recent weeks have shown us the shapes of the restyled Skoda Karoq. The forklifts presented themselves with a redesigned grille, where the classic vertical slats seemed to have a different arrangement. Now, Skoda teasers the new lines at the front and the redesigned headlights confirm.

There is no badge on the front fender and judging from the design of the two-tone alloy wheels we could deduce that the Karoq in the teasers is under construction Sportline, which has fake chrome tailpipes behind.

How it changes with the restyling

By comparing the images of the restyling with those of the current Karoq it is easier to find similarities and differences. The grille looks only slightly updated, with LED daytime running lights that have been redesigned but which, wanting to stay in the Skoda house, almost resemble the previous generation of Octavia.

2022 Skoda Karoq teaser 2018 Skoda Karoq Sportline

The lower lights now appear to be tilted towards the side of the car and no longer oriented towards the grille, as is the case with the current Karoq. The bumper, where a ‘large air intake probably reserved for the Sportline model, it is more refined and matches the contour of the grille better.

Viewed from behind, the restyled Karoq has unpublished headlights which extend over the tailgate and have a significantly different shape on the left side, with a narrower bottom section. Then there is the large “SKODA” lettering on the tailgate that replaces the company logo, but it is not an absolute novelty since – we remember – it has already appeared on the Model Year 2020.

2022 Skoda Karoq teaser 2018 Skoda Karoq Sportline

What’s going to be under the hood

We will know the technical specifications on November 30th, but we don’t expect any significant changes. A plug-in hybrid restyled Skoda Karoq shouldn’t be there, since – for now – the house has anticipated this variant only for Octavia and Superb. It is therefore easier to expect the latest petrol and diesel engines from the Volkswagen Group.

After the official debut, the sales in Europe they are expected to start in the first quarter of 2022, but confirmation will only come later, as the chip crisis is taking on ever greater proportions.