here’s what they have in common

Neo, sure. But John Wick, more than him. No, it is not a riddle. It is simply the answer to the question: to which of his characters Keanu Reeves looks more like? If it were up to us, we would choose the Paul Sutton’s The scent of wild must (1995). Or the Nelson Moss of Sweet November – Sweet November (2001). But unlike the protagonist of Matrix, the avenging killer John Wick has two fundamental aspects in common with Keanu Reeves. One, what the actor admits, is glaring. We can verify it: it’s on TV tonight John Wick, the first chapter of the saga, on Italia 1 at 9.30pm. The second, on the other hand, is more personal. And Keanu doesn’t talk about it.

John Wick’s plot

John Wick is a former killer. For years he has retired to be with his wife. Which, however, dies of a tumor. Not before giving him a dog. Which becomes, for John, the center of his existence and a way to be still with ka sya amata. When a Russian thug kills her, John swears revenge. And thus he returns to the world from which he had laboriously emerged.

Because Keanu Reeves is like John Wick

“What do my character and I have in common? We could share a kind of pungent sense of humor, ”the star confessed. “Apart from that, I really can’t say.” Effectively, John Wick it is a drama, but it has several comedic moments. Reeves had previously admitted that this was also one of the reasons that had prompted him to accept the role. «I love his will, his passion. I love the depth of his feelings. I like your honor. I love how he fights for his life. I like his sense of humor. ‘

Private life in the film

The other big parallel between Keanu reeves and John Wick concerns the private life of the star. Which, for this reason, never talks about it. Like his character, Keanu was at the center of a personal tragedy. From which, perhaps, he has never fully recovered. That is the untimely death of the fiancée Jennifer Syme.

In the late 1990s, Keanue met Jennifer, who was then working as an assistant to the director David Lynch. Love at first sight and the arrival of a little girl: life seemed perfect. Unfortunately, the couple’s daughter, Ava Archer Syme-Reeves, was born dead at 8 months on December 24, 1999. Since that time, Syme and Reeves’ life has never been the same. Shortly after the end of her story, Jennifer died in a car accident. He was returning to the drug and alcohol party, home of Marilyn Manson. From which she had just been taken away by some friends. A crash into other parked vehicles: death was instant. More alcohol and other drugs in the car.

Like John Wick, Keanu Reeves was also crushed by this incident. To which he has made very rare references in the course of these 20 years. “Pain changes shape, but it never ends,” he said in an interview with Parade. “People have a misconception that you can face it and say, ‘It’s gone, and I’m better.’ They are wrong. When the people you love are gone, you are alone. “

The rebirth with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves, however, is no longer alone today. The perfect boyfriend (the Internet has established it) has found a soul mate. Is called Alexandra Grant and she is an artist. With her, the aura of melancholy that has always surrounded the star seems to have disappeared. On the contrary. He brought out his most romantic side. The one who writes poetry. Indeed, this is how they met: he, the poet, she the illustrator of his visions. In short, Grant did something that seemed impossible: we liked it even more.

