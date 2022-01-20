here’s what those who don’t take the test risk

The Covid is not a cold. And it’s not just a fever. But the symptoms are similar to those of the flu and can be misleading. A minority of those who have it, however, prefer to avoid the swab test to continue doing everyday life. To confirm this behavior is the deputy national secretary of the Fimmg (the Italian Federation of family doctors), Pier Luigi Bartoletti. “Yes, there are these people, but in most cases there is not much resistance in taking the swab – explains the doctor – What risks those who do not take the test? For sure, like any respiratory disease, it can lead to a complication, therefore it is better to re-enter the Covid paths ».

«Today more and more doctors want to do swabs – he adds – now for us the test is present in the study, it is a bit like having a stethoscope. In my studio I make third generation rapid antigens. And just yesterday, for the first time, I happened to do tests that had more positive than negative results ».

The doctor points out that there is also another incorrect practice. “There are patients who do not come to the office, but call for a certificate of illness – continues Bartoletti – It doesn’t work like this: certificates are not issued remotely. The doctor cannot certify something he does not see “.

Thus, family doctors evaluate case by case. «I have regulated myself following two cases: to those who have a cold and feel a little sick, I tell them to come to the studio. To those who have a fever of 40 I say that I am going to visit him at home. It is clear that we must be careful and that, having to manage elderly or frail elderly people at home, we tend to avoid walking around ».

