Medicine suggests that we keep the brain in constant activity to avoid the deterioration of cognitive abilities. Some studies show that keeping the mind always active is one of the best ways to fight brain aging. Some research, for example, has shown that for certain occupations, retiring later benefits the mind. We talk about it in this article: “Everyone would like to retire sooner but delaying reduces the risk of this brain disease”.

Nutrition also plays a very important role in keeping the mind in perfect health. There are foods that help our brain more than others, because they contain substances that promote brain activity. For example these are 8 ideal foods for the brain that would keep memory, mood and mental speed always at the top.

Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco have discovered that there is a very original way to prevent the mind from aging.

Here’s what to buy at Christmas to help the brain increase memory, concentration and mental capacity

We can prevent our brains from aging prematurely in many ways. Researchers from the University of California have made a very interesting discovery. In a study, published in the journal Nature, they reported very unique experiment results. A group of seniors between 60 and 85 years old played a videogame specially built for them for a month. The research results showed significant improvements in memory and concentration skills. The elderly after a month of play were able to remember more easily and pay more attention. In some cases they even proved to be better than young people.

According to the Californian researchers, this experiment shows that our brain never stops growing when subjected to the right stimuli. For scholars, synapses and neurons can also develop in an elderly brain.

A similar experiment carried out by researchers at the University of California at Los Angeles indirectly confirmed this thesis. In the experiment 69 elderly people used a program related to the use of computers for 2 months. At the end of the research, these found an increase in memory capacity and also in language skills.

Mental and physical activity is the winning combination against brain aging

Although the experiment is peculiar, all in all it is yet another demonstration that keeping the brain busy helps slow aging. Healthy reading and puzzle games or other cognitive activities can keep the mind busy and it is not necessary to play video games. Without ever forgetting, of course, physical activity. Doctors agree that daily exercise is excellent mental medicine.

Here is what to buy at Christmas to help the brain increase memory, concentration and mental capacity especially if you have elderly parents and grandparents. After all, playing video games with grandchildren could prove to be a pleasant and stimulating activity.

Deepening

Those who have a shortage of this vitamin and experience a particular condition could risk dementia