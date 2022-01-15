During the winter, flu and associated symptoms are very common. To prevent this condition, some could play a key role valuable foods.

Sometimes, however, despite the numerous attentions, it is not possible to escape seasonal ailments.

They often begin with the onset of a sore throat, which is particularly annoying and irritating. Fortunately, we could intervene to alleviate it. In fact, here’s what to do for a sore throat and why we would often be wrong to drink herbal teas this way as a remedy.

Pharyngitis

What we commonly call a sore throat is none other than the pharyngitis, which would be an inflammation of the mucous membrane that lines the pharynx. Capita manifests itself quickly and suddenly, quite widespread in the winter period.

The symptoms, in addition to the sore throat, would be difficulty swallowing, the sensation of the presence of a foreign body, as well as dryness, itching and redness.

It would also manifest itself sometimes accompanied by aphonia, fever, cough, phlegm, pain in the ear and lymph nodes in the neck.

Viral and bacterial infections, such as that caused by strep throat, could cause pharyngitis. Or, again, infections of two parts that compose it: nasopharynx and oropharynx, an example would be tonsillitis.

Sometimes, a sore throat could result from diseases of the nose and sinuses.

As a prevention for pharyngitis, it would be good to ventilate and humidify the rooms, but also to be careful of contact with others and wash your hands frequently. It would be essential not to share food and dishes, as well as avoiding irritants.

Here’s what to do for a sore throat and why we would often be wrong to drink herbal teas this way as a remedy

If you have a sore throat, it is a good idea to consult your doctor. In fact, in case of persistence, it will be able to exclude or not other related problems. In addition, he may recommend medicines capable of finally giving us relief. It would mostly be analgesics and anti-inflammatories, in the administration and choice of which it will always be good to rely on the experts.

Smoking is also obviously harmful to a sore throat, so don’t smoke. Also limit the consumption of alcohol, because it would not help us.

According to the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, mouthwashes are also useful, as well as inhalations and tablets of balsamic substances. Help, the classics mint candies, to be used with caution in case of other ailments.

It is also essential to drink plenty of fluids. In this regard, many often use herbal teas, taking advantage of their heat as well as the principles contained. In reality, however, sometimes we would be wrong in assuming them. In fact, drinking them too hot, rather than relieving us from a sore throat, could irritate her more. Obviously, this will also apply to other hot drinks, the temperature of which must not be excessively high.